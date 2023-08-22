'This test appears perfect for him' - why this horse can win at York's Ebor festival

All eyes turn to York this week as the four-day Ebor festival begins on Wednesday with plenty of top-class action for punters to enjoy. Here, some of our reporters and tipsters provide their best bets of the week . . .

Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap, 1.50 York, Wednesday

By Harry Wilson

Was a big eyecatcher in this race last year, staying on from the rear but not getting a clear run of things in the closing stages, and he again ran well at this course in May when too close to the pace. He's dropped 4lb since then, which puts him on the same mark as when he last won a handicap, this intermediate sprint distance is perfect for him and he should get a smooth passage from stall 20.

Makanah 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Paul Hanagan Tnr: Julie Camacho

Acomb Stakes, 2.25 York, Wednesday

By Matt Rennie

Charlie Hills has won this twice in the last decade with top-class horses, including Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Phoenix Of Spain, and this juvenile could be as good as him. He defied his 14-1 odds when an impressive two-length winner of his debut in a notable Newbury maiden last month and was immediately earmarked for this by his trainer afterwards. Chaldean followed up in the Acomb after winning that contest last year and went on to land the Dewhurst Stakes and 2,000 Guineas, so it's not a bad path he is following.

Cogitate 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

Great Voltigeur, 3.00 York, Wednesday

By Graeme Rodway

This rapidly progressive son of Golden Horn produced a strong staying display when beating Saint George by a length and a half in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot. The first two were clear of third-placed Chesspiece, who has since finished a close second in the Gordon Stakes, and Gregory should have no problem with the drop in trip at this track. The long straight should suit as he is a relentless galloper.

Gregory 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Juddmonte International, 3.35 York, Wednesday

By Robbie Wilders

A four-runner field is a poor turnout for the Juddmonte International, but there is still value to be extracted with outsider The Foxes. Odds-on Paddington made hard work of landing a poor Sussex Stakes last time and his busy schedule might be catching up with him, while second favourite Mostahdaf's Prince of Wales's strike is an anomaly on his profile and he might not have the race run to suit. Nashwa is better over a mile and that leaves The Foxes, who landed the Dante over course and distance and can be marked up for his Belmont Derby second last month as he was slowly away from the widest gate. This test appears perfect for him.

The Foxes 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Lowther Stakes, 1.50 York, Thursday

By Charlie Huggins

Beat a couple of her rivals here when second in the Queen Mary and somewhat made amends for that agonising Royal Ascot defeat when a three-length winner of the 20-runner Super Sprint at Newbury last time. The William Haggas-trained filly made a successful debut on testing ground at Windsor and travels like an extra furlong wouldn’t be an issue. Cherry Blossom was impressive at the Curragh last time, but the form of that maiden does not stack up to what Relief Rally has achieved in her four starts.

Relief Rally 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Yorkshire Oaks, 3.35 York, Thursday

By Liam Headd

The Roger Varian-trained filly has improved with each start based on Racing Post Ratings, producing a career-best when landing the Group 1 Nassau Stakes at Goodwood last time out. She has won seven of her ten starts and since finishing seventh on her debut in September 2021, she has only finished as low as fourth on one occasion. Although she is unexposed at this trip, her pedigree suggests she'll stay the extra two furlongs as she is a half-sister to 1m4f winner Moshaawer and she appeared to quicken at Goodwood when she was asked.

Al Husn 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap, 1.50 York, Wednesday

By Richard Birch

After a series of near-misses over six furlongs when heavily backed in the first part of the season, Manila Scouse is now fulfilling his potential back down in trip. Wins at Haydock and Chepstow suggest that not only is he in the rudest of health, but he is also improving rapidly. Manila Scouse boasts explosive early and middle speed - as demonstrated when narrowly denied by subsequent Stewards’ Cup hero Aberama Gold at York three starts ago - and this intermediate sprint distance is likely to bring out the very best in him.

Manila Scouse 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

