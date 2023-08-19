Gosden stars in top order for big clash with Paddington and co in Juddmonte International

With the start of the Ebor meeting just four days away, most of the York hopefuls were just stretching their legs rather than going flat out, including Juddmonte International second favourite Mostahdaf.

Mostahdaf and Barry Savage on Saturday morning

He was among the Gosden ranks on the Al Bahathri Polytrack at second lot, and Barry Savage steered the five-year-old into a stiff breeze over seven furlongs.

There was also plenty to like about the way fellow Frankel offspring and International hope Nashwa (Ben de Paiva) finished off her exercise. Imad Al Sagar’s filly will be taking on colts for the first time when she goes to post for the £1 million contest on Wednesday.