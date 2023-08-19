Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Newmarket gallops
premium

Gosden stars in top order for big clash with Paddington and co in Juddmonte International

With the start of the Ebor meeting just four days away, most of the York hopefuls were just stretching their legs rather than going flat out, including Juddmonte International second favourite Mostahdaf.

Mostahdaf and Barry Savage on Saturday morning
Mostahdaf and Barry Savage on Saturday morning

He was among the Gosden ranks on the Al Bahathri Polytrack at second lot, and Barry Savage steered the five-year-old into a stiff breeze over seven furlongs.

There was also plenty to like about the way fellow Frankel offspring and International hope Nashwa (Ben de Paiva) finished off her exercise. Imad Al Sagar’s filly will be taking on colts for the first time when she goes to post for the £1 million contest on Wednesday.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 19 August 2023Last updated 13:00, 19 August 2023
icon
more inNewmarket gallops
more inNewmarket gallops