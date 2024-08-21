York Ebor tips 2024: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day one of York's Ebor festival is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top four York Ebor tips for Wednesday's card

1.50 York: Symphony Group Handicap, 5½f

By Tom Segal

The general consensus is that low numbers will come to the fore in the opening Symphony Group Handicap (1.50) but it could be that the ones with the potential to be a lot better than there handicap marks could be drawn on the stands' side and it's not as if you can't win drawn high.

Holkham Bay is improving at a rate of knots and couldn't have been more impressive when winning the Dash at the Shergar Cup last time and he gets the vote.

The third has already come out and won a valuable sprint handicap easily and Holkham Bay loved dropping back to 5f and coming off a strong pace. This extra half furlong will be perfect, he loves York and while he's up 10lb, Brandon Wilkie halves that with his claim.

Holkham Bay 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie (5lb) Tnr: William Knight

2.25 York: Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (Group 3), 7f

By Richard Russell

This looks an Acomb to savour, with York’s Group 3 pitching two horses – Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter – that are currently fighting for 2025 Derby favouritism. It’s a clash that would not normally be seen this early and, coming as they do from two powerhouses, the pair take out a massive chunk of the market.

Both have just had the one start, though, and it’s tempting to take them on with the more experienced Mr Chaplin. He comes here via a fairly unconventional route, namely a Goodwood nursery, but that neck victory can be seriously upgraded, the juvenile seeing little daylight before flying home to nail a stablemate who wasn’t stopping.

That was his first go at seven furlongs and puts him near the top of this field on Racing Post Ratings. He can improve again and cause an upset.

Mr Chaplin 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.00 York: Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

By Kevin Morley

The trip trend really catches the eye here, given the Great Voltigeur is a purported St Leger trial. It leads us towards King's Gambit, who meets all the major trends and lacks on for experience in a 'Derby' of some sort.

The trends tell us a that a bit of speed for shorter is just as big a positive in the Voltigeur, and King's Gambit already showed his speed in a muddling York Stakes here last time.

King's Gambit 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Harry Charlton

3.35 York: Juddmonte International Stakes (Group 1), 1m2½f

By Paul Kealy

We will find out just how important the ground is for City Of Troy when he runs in the Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35) as he won't have run on anything faster in his career.

He's the one to beat, for sure, but a length success from Al Riffa in the Eclipse has nobody running scared, and nor should it if that's as good as he is.

He could well show us he's the real deal, but there's an argument for suggesting French raider Zarakem is twice the price he should be following his slightly unlucky second to Auguste Rodin in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Zarakem 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Maxime Guyon Tnr: J Reynier

