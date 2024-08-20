The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at York on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Mr Chaplin (2.25 York)

This looks an Acomb to savour, with York’s Group 3 pitching two horses – Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter – that are currently fighting for 2025 Derby favouritism. It’s a clash that would not normally be seen this early and, coming as they do from two powerhouses, the pair take out a massive chunk of the market. Both have just had the one start, though, and it’s tempting to take them on with the more experienced Mr Chaplin. He comes here via a fairly unconventional route, namely a Goodwood nursery, but that neck victory can be seriously upgraded, the juvenile seeing little daylight before flying home to nail a stablemate who wasn’t stopping. That was his first go at seven furlongs and puts him near the top of this field on Racing Post Ratings. He can improve again and cause an upset.

King’s Gambit (3:00 York)

This track might not prove ideal for Los Angeles, both in terms of the preliminaries and the layout, and the progressive King’s Gambit can come out on top in the Great Voltigeur. There was no disgrace in finishing second to the high-class Jayarebe at Royal Ascot and he stepped up on that next time, just unable to contain course specialist Alflaila at this track in July. A relaxed individual, this move up to 1m4f should be within his compass and he can regain the winning thread.

Maljoom (3.35 York)

It doesn’t get much better than this year’s Juddmonte International and William Haggas, successful with the odds-on Baaeed two years ago, can win it again with this much bigger-priced son of Caravaggio. The five-year-old has endured a frustrating career since winning the German 2,000 Guineas in May of 2022, looking desperately unlucky in that year’s St James’s Palace and only having one subsequent run until his comeback this year. He finished third to Quddwah that day, despite looking rusty, and built on that when filling the same spot behind Charyn in the Queen Anne. First-time blinkers saw him progress again last time, staying on well to chase home Notable Speech in the Sussex, and it’s encouraging he’s finally putting a run of racecourse appearances together. Still not fully exposed, he’s been shaping as though this step up to 1m2f will suit and a career-best looks in the offing.

