FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingBig-Race Trends
premium
Big-race trends: key stats to help you find winners on day one at York
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inMembers' Club tips
Last updated
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'I can't let him go unbacked as an outsider' - Paul Kealy with seven selections on day one at York
- Can Adrian Wall follow up his 13-2 weekend winner? Check out his three Wednesday tips at Sligo
- 'He's a huge price but is worth considering against City Of Troy' - Tom Segal with four picks on York's opening day
- 'There's every reason to expect another big run' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He looks a winner in waiting' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow up last week's 9-2 and 11-4 winners
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'I can't let him go unbacked as an outsider' - Paul Kealy with seven selections on day one at York
- Can Adrian Wall follow up his 13-2 weekend winner? Check out his three Wednesday tips at Sligo
- 'He's a huge price but is worth considering against City Of Troy' - Tom Segal with four picks on York's opening day
- 'There's every reason to expect another big run' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He looks a winner in waiting' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow up last week's 9-2 and 11-4 winners