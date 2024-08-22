York Ebor tips 2024: Thursday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day two of York's Ebor festival is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top four York Ebor tips for Thursday card

1.50 York: Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (Group 2), 6f

By Matt Rennie

The Karl Burke-trained juvenile was one of the stars at Royal Ascot in June and has a golden chance to defy a 3lb penalty with another Group 2 success in the Lowther Stakes.

The daughter of Kodi Bear was an impressive winner on her debut at Nottingham and followed that up with a length and three-quarters victory in the Queen Mary Stakes in June.

The form is holding up with a couple of Pattern winners emerging from the race since and on pedigree, the step up to 6f should not pose an issue.

Leovanni 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

3.00 York: Clipper Handicap (Heritage Handicap), 1m

There are some promising young horses towards the top of the market but they will need to improve to cope with course-lover Blue For You, who has plenty going for him and gets the vote. He is only 4lb higher than when winning over course and distance last month and can repeat his 2022 victory in the race.

Blue For You 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

4.10 York: British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (Listed), 1m4f

By Tom Segal

The course form of Karmology stands out and with the step up to a mile and a half looking certain to suit, she looks the one to concentrate on.

Last time she was drawn on the outside and might have been running on the worst part of the track when second in a Listed race at York, but she kept on strongly and looks ready to take another big step forward in what isn't the strongest of contests.

Karmology 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

5.20 York: British EBF Fillies' Handicap (Heritage Handicap), 7f

By Paul Kealy

Two horses who ran really well at Goodwood make the most appeal, and while I was very much with Arisaig when she won there last time, preference this time has to be for Miss Infomation.

I was against her at Goodwood because she was running off a mark 12lb higher than when completing her double at Epsom, and she had one of the widest stalls of all.

However, she proved without a doubt that she could handle her new handicap mark as she managed to finish a two-length fourth despite racing wide all the way and not getting the best of runs.

There is every chance she would have won with a lower draw and if that had been the case she'd probably be half her price here despite carrying a few pounds more, as plenty of horses have run from the race with great credit since.

Miss Information 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

