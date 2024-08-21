The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on day two of York's Ebor festival on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on the second day of the Ebor festival on Thursday. . .

Leovanni (1.50 York)

The Karl Burke-trained juvenile was one of the stars at Royal Ascot in June and has a golden chance to defy a 3lb penalty with another Group 2 success in the Lowther Stakes. The daughter of Kodi Bear was an impressive winner on her debut at Nottingham and followed that up with a length and three-quarters victory in the Queen Mary Stakes in June. The form is holding up with a couple of Pattern winners emerging from the race since and on pedigree, the step up to 6f should not pose an issue.

An Outlaw's Grace (2.25 York)

Richard Hannon thrives in this 6f sales contest and his sole representative can keep up his outstanding record in this. The son of Dandy Man looked a smart prospect when bolting up on his debut on quick ground at Salisbury in June and shaped with credit when fourth in a French Group 2 last month. He failed to stay the 7f trip when down the field in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes last time, but he didn't settle that day. This big-field sprint should suit better and Hannon has won five of the last eight runnings of this.

You Got To Me (3.35 York)

The Ralph Beckett-trained star is already a Group 1 winner and can follow up her Irish Oaks success with victory in the Yorkshire equivalent. The three-year-old stamped herself as a classy horse with a front-running win in Lingfield's Oaks Trial in May before finishing fourth in the Oaks and Ribblesdale Stakes. However, after missing the break, she showed her versatility when coming from midfield to land the Curragh Classic. She gets 9lb from her main older rivals, Queen Of The Pride and Emily Upjohn, and the ground and nature of York's track could play very much to her strengths.

