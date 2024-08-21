Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:35 WorcesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:35 WorcesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicapper's nap 

Al Rufaa (7.45 Newcastle)

Runner-up to a dual subsequent winner off an 8lb higher mark at Wolverhampton in February, Sean Levey's mount almost took advantage of this reduced mark at Kempton last week. Yet to race at Newcastle, but he has plenty of straight-track turf form and this stiff mile should suit.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Al Rufaa19:45 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Eyecatcher

Qaseem (4.45 York)

Karl Burke's son of Acclamation got up late to win on his nursery debut at Haydock, shaping as though there could be considerably more to come over today's extra furlong.
Mark Brown
Silk
Qaseem16:45 York
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

The Punt nap 

You Got To Me (3.35 York)

Showed her versatility when coming from midfield to win the Irish Oaks last time and gets 9lb from her closest older rivals. She could be dangerous if she gets loose on the front under Hector Crouch.
Matt Rennie
Silk
You Got To Me15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Newmarket nap 

Fibonacci Sequence (6.30 Chelmsford)

Didn't get the clearest of runs when fourth on his debut at Wolverhampton and has since worked well on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.
David Milnes
Silk
Fibonacci Sequence18:30 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: George Scott

Speed figures

Key To Cotai (5.20 York)

Not much went right for her at Haydock last time but she still finished fourth and is well worth another chance.
Dave Edwards
Silk
Key To Cotai17:20 York
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Ed Walker

Dark horse

Lough Leane (7.45 Newcastle)

Started the year off in flying fashion by winning five consecutive races. That run has now turned into a succession of defeats, but he has been holding his form well and is unlikely to be far away.
Tom Gibbings  
Silk
Lough Leane19:45 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: David Simcock

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on day two of York's Ebor festival on Thursday  

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York on day two of the Ebor festival  

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers