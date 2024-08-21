Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicapper's nap

Al Rufaa (7.45 Newcastle)

Runner-up to a dual subsequent winner off an 8lb higher mark at Wolverhampton in February, Sean Levey's mount almost took advantage of this reduced mark at Kempton last week. Yet to race at Newcastle, but he has plenty of straight-track turf form and this stiff mile should suit.

Paul Curtis

Al Rufaa 19:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Eyecatcher

Qaseem (4.45 York)

Karl Burke's son of Acclamation got up late to win on his nursery debut at Haydock, shaping as though there could be considerably more to come over today's extra furlong.

Mark Brown Qaseem 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke Mark Brown

The Punt nap

You Got To Me (3.35 York)

Showed her versatility when coming from midfield to win the Irish Oaks last time and gets 9lb from her closest older rivals. She could be dangerous if she gets loose on the front under Hector Crouch.

Matt Rennie You Got To Me 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett Matt Rennie

Newmarket nap

Fibonacci Sequence (6.30 Chelmsford)

Didn't get the clearest of runs when fourth on his debut at Wolverhampton and has since worked well on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.

David Milnes Fibonacci Sequence 18:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: George Scott David Milnes

Speed figures

Key To Cotai (5.20 York)

Not much went right for her at Haydock last time but she still finished fourth and is well worth another chance.

Dave Edwards Key To Cotai 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Ed Walker Dave Edwards

Dark horse

Lough Leane (7.45 Newcastle)

Started the year off in flying fashion by winning five consecutive races. That run has now turned into a succession of defeats, but he has been holding his form well and is unlikely to be far away.

Tom Gibbings Lough Leane 19:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: David Simcock Tom Gibbings

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

