Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicapper's nap
Al Rufaa (7.45 Newcastle)
Runner-up to a dual subsequent winner off an 8lb higher mark at Wolverhampton in February, Sean Levey's mount almost took advantage of this reduced mark at Kempton last week. Yet to race at Newcastle, but he has plenty of straight-track turf form and this stiff mile should suit.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Qaseem (4.45 York)
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
You Got To Me (3.35 York)
Matt Rennie
Newmarket nap
Fibonacci Sequence (6.30 Chelmsford)
David Milnes
Speed figures
Key To Cotai (5.20 York)
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Lough Leane (7.45 Newcastle)
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on day two of York's Ebor festival on Thursday
Paul Kealy's play of the day at York on day two of the Ebor festival
