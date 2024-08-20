- More
Meet Francis Graffard: now one of France's most powerful trainers with a sharp racing brain and fluent in English
Since starting out in October 2011, trainer Francis Graffard has enjoyed notable success in Europe and North America, yet he has arguably never been in as powerful a position as he is now.
Based in Chantilly, Graffard, 47, worked for Sheikh Mohammed's Darley operation and as assistant trainer to Alain de Royer-Dupre at the Aga Khan's private Aiglemont stables before striking out on his own. Since 2021, he has overseen not only his own public yard but also the Aga Khan's establishment, having taken over its running after Royer-Dupre's retirement.
Fluent in English and with a sharp racing brain, Graffard’s first star performer was Erupt, who landed the 2015 Grand Prix de Paris and the 2016 Canadian International for the Niarchos family.
York Ebor festival
Last updated
