Godolphin v Coolmore: what has happened before when the megapowers have collided at York?

Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter are set to clash in Wednesday’s Acomb Stakes for two of the biggest operations in Flat racing. Here, we look back on previous duels between Godolphin and Coolmore at York.

2020 Juddmonte International : Ghaiyyath vs Magical

The only time that Godolphin and Coolmore have finished one-two in the Juddmonte International came in 2020 as Ghaiyyath comfortably beat Magical.

In a classic running of the race that saw Lord North finish third and Kameko come home in fourth, the Coronation Cup and Coral-Eclipse winner justified 11-8 favouritism to win by three lengths.

Ghaiyyath makes all to beat Magical Credit: Edward Whitaker

Although the son of Dubawi raced keenly in the hands of William Buick for much of the contest, the race looked done and dusted at the three-furlong pole even though Magical quickened up past rivals late-on.

The two went on to clash once more in the Irish Champion Stakes where Magical got her revenge.

The Acomb Stakes isn’t a race known for Coolmore and Godolphin clashes, but two of their representatives made the frame in the 1997 running.

Coolmore won the argument that day as Saratoga Springs bolted up by five lengths from the Godolphin-owned Mutawwaj, who dead-heated for second with Juddmonte’s Chester House.

Although the Acomb was only a Class B conditions stakes at the time, the winner finished the season by winning the Futurity Trophy, Mutawwaj placed in the 1998 Italian Derby and Chester House won five races subsequently including the Arlington Million in August 2000.

2018 Great Voltigeur StakesOld Persian 2018 Great Voltigeur Stakes : Old Persian vs Cross Counter vs Kew Gardens

By contrast, the Great Voltigeur has facilitated plenty of clashes between the two owners in recent years.

Continuous led home Castle Way 12 months ago, Yibir beat The Mediterranean, Sir Lucan and High Definition in 2021 and Rewilding made light work of Midas Touch and Joshua Tree in 2010.

But, it’s the 2018 running that deserves more attention.

Old Persian (white cap) wins the 2018 Great Voltigeur with Cross Counter and Kew Gardens behind Credit: John Grossick (racingpost/photos.com)

That’s because Old Persian, the Godolphin second string, downed his well-fancied stablemate Cross Counter and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Group 1 winner Kew Gardens.

The trio went on to win a Melbourne Cup, St Leger, Long Distance Cup, Northern Dancer Turf Stakes and Sheema Classic.

Finally, the only non-Ebor Festival inclusion comes from 2005 when York hosted Royal Ascot.

On paper, the Coolmore duo of Ad Valorem and Oratorio looked like worthy opposition, but ultimately, it was all a bit too easy for Shamardal in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

The four-time Group 1 winner led all the way and Kerrin McEvoy’s look at the big screen with two furlongs to go told a clear story.

It was a mesmerising performance and a piece of form that stacked up in time as Ad Valorem won the 2006 Queen Anne Stakes, while Oratorio won the Coral-Eclipse and Irish Champion Stakes on his next two starts.

