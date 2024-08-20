Has the Derby come early? Classic favourites Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter clash in Acomb meeting of superpowers

This race has got a buzz about it because Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter both looked outstanding prospects when winning on their debuts, so are we about to see a future star?

The market certainly pointed to Ruling Court being a top-class prospect before his debut in a maiden at Sandown last month. The son of Justify was a 4-9 hotpot, despite having never seen a racecourse, and didn’t let down his backers when scoring by five and a half lengths.

The bare form of that probably won’t be enough, but the runner-up has shown improved form in defeat since and the third is a subsequent winner. Ruling Court is entitled to progress again himself and it will be fascinating to see whether he can justify such a lofty reputation.

The Lion In Winter's maiden success at the Curragh five days earlier, on the other hand, wasn’t expected. He went off an 11-2 stable second string under Wayne Lordan, with Ryan Moore on 5-4 favourite Ides Of March, but The Lion In Winter was impressive.

He was green and took time to hit top gear, but quickly cut down more experienced rivals to win going away and record the best Topspeed figure (86) available in this contest. That was over this 7f trip and he was no stronger than at the finish, so may need another strongly run race here.

His pedigree also screams further as he is by Sea The Stars out of a Group-placed 1m4f winner, so the more of a test this becomes the better it should suit The Lion In Winter.

Ruling Court looks like the now horse, with more pace, while The Lion In Winter shapes like he might come into his own next year. Who knows, maybe we are about to see next season’s 2,000 Guineas winner and Derby hero take each other on. Now that’s an exciting thought.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Appleby expects 'exciting' Ruling Court to be 'very competitive'

The €2.3 million purchase Ruling Court is out to give Charlie Appleby a first win in the opening juvenile contest of the Ebor festival, which has had a rule change this year.

Previously, horses who had won a race before July 12 were excluded, something which would not have applied to the Godolphin colt in any case, as he romped to a debut win at Sandown on July 25.

Ruling Court was in a class of his own in his maiden at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ruling Court could kick off a good afternoon for his sire Justify (also responsible for City Of Troy) and confirmed the promise of a lightning breeze at the Arqana sales in May when scoring by five and a half lengths from subsequent Newbury second Pantile Warrior that day.

The juvenile was promoted to 10-1 favourite for next year’s 2,000 Guineas and 12-1 for the Derby in the wake of his impressive display. Appleby said: “I was very pleased with what Ruling Court did on debut, and it is always a bit different when you have an expensive breeze-up horse compared to an expensive sales horse. The pencil plan was always to go to Sandown – we always hoped he would do what he did – and then go on to the Acomb. We felt a nice galloping track like York would suit.

”It looks a more competitive contest than in the past with the race conditions having changed this year. We go there with a horse who looked very exciting on his debut and if the improvement we have seen at home is there he is hopefully going to be very competitive again.”

Everything good with 'straightforward' The Lion In Winter since debut says O'Brien

Aidan O’Brien, who recently passed £5m in prize-money in Britain this season, chose to run The Lion in Winter from three entries at the five-day stage.

The Lion In Winter: would be Ballydoyle's first Acomb winner in 24 years Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The son of Sea The Stars was a supposed second string from Ballydoyle when winning a 7f maiden at the Curragh last month and third-placed Ides Of March, the mount of Ryan Moore that day, has since boosted the form when going one better back at the Curragh.

The Lion In Winter bids to give O’Brien his first win in the Group 3 since Hemingway in 2000, and the trainer said: “We were delighted with him on debut at the Curragh and everything has been good with him since. This might be as sharp a test as he wants but he's in good form and we think he's very straightforward and honest."

What they say

David Egan, rider of Diablo Rojo

He showed real class when winning at Redcar on his debut. He always showed potential at home and it was nice that it showed at the races. He has come forward from that run and I expect him to put up a good account of himself in what looks to be a strong contest.

Rossa Ryan, rider of Mr Chaplin

He was impressive at Goodwood given he didn’t see daylight until the half-furlong pole. He's going really well and deserves his step up in class now.

Michael Bell, trainer of Rajeko

He wasn’t far behind the subsequent Prix Morny winner [Whistlejacket] when fourth at Newmarket last time and should be suited by going up in trip. Faster ground will also help him and he goes there with a shout in a very hot race.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of The Waco Kid

He looks ready for this step up in trip. He ran very well at Goodwood in the Richmond Stakes and was doing his best work late, so hopefully the step up to seven will suit him well.

James Owen, trainer of Wimbledon Hawkeye

He’s had a gallop on the July course since his last run to put him spot on for this but we’ll be delighted if he can bag third with the Guineas favourite and the Derby favourite in there.

William Haggas, trainer of Yaroogh

He’s a bonny horse who won nicely at Haydock and then followed up in his novice under a penalty. This is a much better race and if he’s in the three we’ll be delighted.

Reporting by David Milnes

