'I want to get it right' - William Muir explains decision to withdraw Pyledriver from Juddmonte International

William Muir’s decision to withdraw Pyledriver from the Juddmonte International was down to his stablestar not being 100 per cent fit following his efforts in the King George at Ascot last month.

The six-year-old finished fifth behind Hukum in the Group 1 at the Berkshire track, but before that made a successful return after a 336-day break when landing the Hardwicke Stakes at the royal meeting.

However, Muir, who trains in partnership with Chris Grassick, took Pyledriver out of the race on Thursday, with a field of eight remaining in contention for the 1m2f contest on Wednesday (3.35) .

He said: "He's good, but the King George took so much out of him because he wasn't fit when he went to Royal Ascot.

"I know if I run a horse first time out that they will improve next time – that's normal and happens nine times out of ten. He chucked everything at it at Royal Ascot and they run below par because they take so much out of themselves."

Connections will now miss the opportunity to come up against ante-post favourite Paddington, who extended his winning run to seven in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Knowing the calibre of opposition in the Juddmonte, Muir knew it wouldn’t be fair sending Pyledriver to the race if he was not at the top of his game.

William Muir: wants Pyledriver back to his best Credit: Edward Whitaker

He said: "It takes time to get back to that peak, but that's where we need to be and what's the point of us going again, not being quite where we want to be and then not getting it right?

"I want to get it right and say, 'There you go'. The International will be a brilliant race, but it's not our distance. Yes, he's well and eating and doing everything beautifully, but I looked at him this morning and thought, 'No'."

Pyledriver is still on course for the Prix De l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in October, but Muir is tempted to get another run into him before competing in Europe's richest Flat race.

Muir added: "He could go to Kempton for the September Stakes, but he wants to tell me he's bouncing and he's very good at doing that. I looked at him on Thursday and we need to do right by him.

"I wouldn't be worried about bottomless ground in the Arc and it wasn't the reason for his run in the King George in the last two furlongs.

"He was feeling the effects and I was saying to everyone before the bounce factor wouldn't come into it. It was in the back of my mind, but I can't suddenly be negative about this horse."

Alflaila: remains in the Juddmonte International for Owen Burrows Credit: john grossick

Sky Bet York Stakes winner Alflaila was one of the eight left in contention for the Group 1 contest, with trainer Owen Burrows also represented by Mostahdaf.

However, it’s likely that Alflaila, who is on a four-race winning streak, could instead wait until the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 9.

Burrows said: "We've left him in the race, but it's just in case something happens to Mostahdaf and he's only there as a back-up.

"The plan is to supplement him for the Irish Champion Stakes and Sheikha Hissa is quite happy to pay the supplementary fee and keep him and Mostahdaf apart."

Read these next:

Roger Varian to give King Of Steel 'more time' and miss York in favour of Irish Champion Stakes

Play or lay? Assessing the chances of the big-race favourites on Saturday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.