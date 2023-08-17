Roger Varian to give King Of Steel 'more time' and miss York in favour of Irish Champion Stakes

Royal Ascot winner King Of Steel is set to miss next week’s Juddmonte International at York and instead head to Leopardstown for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes.

The Amo Racing-owned colt was a general 8-1 fourth favourite for a potential clash with Paddington in the Group 1 on the Knavesmire on Wednesday, but trainer Roger Varian is keen to give his talented three-year-old more time off the track.

He said: "We’re happy to give King Of Steel a bit more time and he’s likely to miss York and go to Leopardstown for the Irish Champion Stakes next month. We won’t know until we run him but you can make a case that he might be a better horse back at ten furlongs."

The son of Wootton Bassett chased home Auguste Rodin on his seasonal return in the Derby in June, before going one better to land the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at the royal meeting.

He then travelled best of all turning for home in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, staying on at the one pace to finish third behind Hukum on his first encounter with older horses.

Varian added: "He ran a great race in the King George – it was a real stamina test at the trip as the race was run in tiring ground."

King Of Steel (purple) was denied by Auguste Rodin in this year's Epsom Derby Credit: Alan Crowhurst

King Of Steel would be Varian’s first ever runner in the Group 1 Irish Champion Stakes, which takes place on September 9, with Roaring Lion being the last British-trained winner of the race in 2018.

He said: "King Of Steel is in great health and has come out of the race in good shape, but my gut instinct was to go to Ireland after the King George and that’s what we intend to do."

Eight horses were left in the Juddmonte International at Thursday's confirmation stage, including ante-post favourite Paddington. Paddington is a general 4-6 favourite, with Mostahdaf and Desert Crown next in the betting at 3-1 and 9-2 respectively.

Alflaila, Bay Bridge, Point Lonsdale, Nashwa and The Foxes have also been kept in contention for the £1 million Group 1.

Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35 York, Wednesday)

Paddy Power: 4-6 Paddington, 11-4 Mostahdaf, 9-2 Desert Crown, 10 Alflaila, 16 The Foxes, 25 Bay Bridge, Nashwa, 66 Point Lonsdale

'There's a strong possibility she'll head to York'

Although Varian won't be represented in the Juddmonte International, Varian could have a live chance in another Group 1 at York as Nassau Stakes winner Al Husn is being lined up for a step up to a mile and a half in Thursday's Yorkshire Oaks.

The Shadwell-owned filly is a best-priced 10-1 with Sky Bet for the race and was in action on the Newmarket gallops on Thursday morning under Jack Mitchell.

Varian said: "Al Husn worked nicely this morning and we’ll leave her in the Yorkshire Oaks. We’ll see how she is after the weekend but there’s a strong possibility she'll head to York.

"The trip is an unknown but she shapes as if she’ll get it, and we were happy with what we saw this morning on the Limekilns."

