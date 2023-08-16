Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
York Ebor festival
premium

Desert Crown on course for Juddmonte International after 'satisfactory' workout under Ryan Moore

EPSOM, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Richard Kingscote riding Desert Crown (C, blue/yellow) win The Cazoo Derby (In Memory of Lester Piggott) during Cazoo Derby Day meeting at Epsom Racecourse on June 04, 2022 in Epsom, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
Desert Crown: on course to take on Paddington and Mostahdaf at YorkCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Last year’s Derby winner Desert Crown took a step closer to kicking his stop-start season into gear in the Juddmonte International at York next week after a key workout in Newmarket on Wednesday morning left connections 'smiling'.

Desert Crown, who was forced out of last month’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot with a leg infection, was paying his third visit in eight days to the round gallop on the Limekilns and was partnered by Ryan Moore.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt has not been seen since finishing second to subsequent King George hero Hukum in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May, after which he also missed the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot through injury.   

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 16 August 2023Last updated 19:02, 16 August 2023
icon
more inYork Ebor festival
more inYork Ebor festival