Desert Crown on course for Juddmonte International after 'satisfactory' workout under Ryan Moore

Last year’s Derby winner Desert Crown took a step closer to kicking his stop-start season into gear in the Juddmonte International at York next week after a key workout in Newmarket on Wednesday morning left connections 'smiling'.

Desert Crown, who was forced out of last month’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot with a leg infection, was paying his third visit in eight days to the round gallop on the Limekilns and was partnered by Ryan Moore.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt has not been seen since finishing second to subsequent King George hero Hukum in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May, after which he also missed the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot through injury.