Desert Crown ruled out of King George after sustaining leg infection on Wednesday

Last year's Derby hero Desert Crown has been ruled out of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot on Saturday due to a leg infection.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old had been preparing to make his first start since finishing second to Hukum in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown in May, having missed an engagement in the Prince of Wales's Stakes the following month due to a minor setback.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Desert Crown's owner Saeed Suhail, confirmed the news on Thursday morning and said the next target will be the Group 1 Juddmonte International at York on August 23.

Raymond said: “He has a leg infection and we’ll go to York with him now. It happened yesterday, would you believe it? He’s in good shape and everything else is going well, it's just bad timing for Ascot."

Although Desert Crown has been ruled out of the big weekend event, Raymond explained the injury was no more than an infection.

He added: "I only heard last night. I don’t think it’s bad – it’s not a broken leg or a fracture, it’s just an infection and Michael said he wouldn’t be declaring him."

As a result of Desert Crown missing the King George, Coral have shortened him to 5-1 (from 8) for the Juddmonte International next month, with Mostahdaf and Paddington heading the market at 3-1.

David Stevens, spokesperson for the Coral, said: "It's a blow for all involved that Desert Crown won't be taking his place in this year's King George, but Ascot's loss promises to be York's gain, with last year's Derby hero now just 5-1 for the Juddmonte International."

Read these next:

Ascot going eased to soft, good to soft in places for King George meeting after 17mm of rain overnight

'We had a right titanic battle' - five of the most memorable King Georges in the last 35 years

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.