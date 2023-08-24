Confirmed runners and riders for the Sky Bet Ebor at York - plus Saturday's other big races

Glorious Goodwood winner Sweet William heads a maximum field of 22 for the £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor (3.35 ) at York on Saturday, with the Willie Mullins-trained duo of Absurde and Jackfinbar also declared.

Sweet William, who is trained by John and Thady Gosden, is chasing a career four-timer after completing the hat-trick when landing the Coral Summer Handicap at Goodwood last time out.

The four-year-old son of Sea The Stars began his winning run at Doncaster in July, before following up in a Newbury handicap later that month. Sweet William is a general 7-2 price to win once more.

Mullins, who is often seen in the winners enclosure at big jumps festivals, holds a strong hand in this 1m6f contest as he saddles second favourite Absurde, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori, who won this race for the second time last year.

The five-year-old was last seen finishing sixth in a Listed Galway event, but before that came second behind stablemate Vauban in the Copper Horse at Royal Ascot. Jackfinbar, a Group 3 winner with Harry Dunlop, is set to make his third start for Mullins in this race.

Sir Michael Stoute, who last tasted success in this race with Clerkenwell in 1996, will be represented by Real Dream , who finished third in the Jorvik Handicap at this track in May.

Confirmed runners and riders

Absurde Frankie Dettori

Adjuvant Kevin Stott

Berkshire Rocco Callum Hutchinson

Caius Chorister Kyle Strydom

Cemhaan Hollie Doyle

Euchen Glen Paul Mulrennan

Enemy Christian Howarth

HMS President Rossa Ryan

Get Shirty Daniel Tudhope

Jackfinbar William Buick

Live Your Dream Oisin Murphy

Moracana Robert Colgan

Ocean Wind Frederick Larson

Real Dream Ryan Moore

Saratoga Gold Tom Marquand

Scampi Jason Hart

Scriptwriter Clifford Lee

Sunchart Oisin Orr

Sweet William Robert Havlin

Tashkhan Ben Robinson

Wickywickywheels Tadhg O'Shea

Yashin Shane Foley

Kinross and Isaac Shelby will renew their rivalry in the City of York Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Kinross leads the City of York field

Group 1 winner Kinross is one of 11 declared for the Group 2 Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00 ) on Saturday, with Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes second Sacred also included in the field.

Trained by Ralph Beckett, Kinross will bid to follow up his Group 2 success at Glorious Goodwood as he denied Isaac Shelby , who reopposes again, by a neck.

The William Haggas-trained Sacred was last seen falling narrowly short to Khaadem at the royal meeting and connections will be hoping for a return to winning ways, having landed the Group 3 Chartwell Fillies' Stakes on the all-weather at Lingfield in May.

Godolphin and Charlie Appleby will be represented by Al Suhail , while Charlie Hills saddles both Mutasaabeq and Pogo . John and Thady Gosden will be double handed with Audience and Covey . Jumby , Sandrine and Olivia Maralda complete the field.

Eight in for Goodwood's Celebration Mile

Aldaary and Charyn are among eight declared for the Group 2 Celebration Mile (2.40 ) at Goodwood on Saturday.

The duo, who are battling it out at the top of the market, both contested the Group 1 Sussex Stakes on their last start and finished third and fourth respectively behind Paddington.

Course-and-distance winner Epictetus, Random Harvest, Angel Bleu, Galeron, Holguin and Knight make up the rest of the field.

