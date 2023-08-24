Confirmed runners and riders for the Sky Bet Ebor at York - plus Saturday's other big races

Glorious Goodwood winner Sweet William heads a maximum field of 22 for the £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor (3.35) at York on Saturday, with the Willie Mullins-trained duo of Absurde and Jackfinbar also declared.
Sweet William, who is trained by John and Thady Gosden, is chasing a career four-timer after completing the hat-trick when landing the Coral Summer Handicap at Goodwood last time out.
The four-year-old son of Sea The Stars began his winning run at Doncaster in July, before following up in a Newbury handicap later that month. Sweet William is a general 7-2 price to win once more.
Mullins, who is often seen in the winners enclosure at big jumps festivals, holds a strong hand in this 1m6f contest as he saddles second favourite Absurde, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori, who won this race for the second time last year.
The five-year-old was last seen finishing sixth in a Listed Galway event, but before that came second behind stablemate Vauban in the Copper Horse at Royal Ascot. Jackfinbar, a Group 3 winner with Harry Dunlop, is set to make his third start for Mullins in this race.
Sir Michael Stoute, who last tasted success in this race with Clerkenwell in 1996, will be represented by Real Dream, who finished third in the Jorvik Handicap at this track in May.
Absurde Frankie Dettori
Adjuvant Kevin Stott
Berkshire Rocco Callum Hutchinson
Caius Chorister Kyle Strydom
Cemhaan Hollie Doyle
Euchen Glen Paul Mulrennan
Enemy Christian Howarth
HMS President Rossa Ryan
Get Shirty Daniel Tudhope
Jackfinbar William Buick
Live Your Dream Oisin Murphy
Moracana Robert Colgan
Ocean Wind Frederick Larson
Real Dream Ryan Moore
Saratoga Gold Tom Marquand
Scampi Jason Hart
Scriptwriter Clifford Lee
Sunchart Oisin Orr
Sweet William Robert Havlin
Tashkhan Ben Robinson
Wickywickywheels Tadhg O'Shea
Yashin Shane Foley
Group 1 winner Kinross is one of 11 declared for the Group 2 Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00) on Saturday, with Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes second Sacred also included in the field.
Trained by Ralph Beckett, Kinross will bid to follow up his Group 2 success at Glorious Goodwood as he denied Isaac Shelby, who reopposes again, by a neck.
The William Haggas-trained Sacred was last seen falling narrowly short to Khaadem at the royal meeting and connections will be hoping for a return to winning ways, having landed the Group 3 Chartwell Fillies' Stakes on the all-weather at Lingfield in May.
Godolphin and Charlie Appleby will be represented by Al Suhail, while Charlie Hills saddles both Mutasaabeq and Pogo. John and Thady Gosden will be double handed with Audience and Covey. Jumby, Sandrine and Olivia Maralda complete the field.
Aldaary and Charyn are among eight declared for the Group 2 Celebration Mile (2.40) at Goodwood on Saturday.
The duo, who are battling it out at the top of the market, both contested the Group 1 Sussex Stakes on their last start and finished third and fourth respectively behind Paddington.
Course-and-distance winner Epictetus, Random Harvest, Angel Bleu, Galeron, Holguin and Knight make up the rest of the field.
