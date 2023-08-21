Ante-post favourite Sweet William guaranteed a run in Saturday's Ebor as 39 confirmed for feature handicap

Sweet William , the general 4-1 favourite for the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap on Saturday, has been guaranteed a run after the latest confirmation stage.

The four-year-old, who has landed marquee handicaps at Newbury and Goodwood this season, was close to the cut-off point for the £500,000 prize, which has a maximum field of 22.

Sweet William would be 22nd on the list on his original weight of 8st 12lb and would not be guaranteed a run due to the confirmation of the lower-rated Shergar Cup Challenge winner Scampi , who gained automatic entry by winning the Jorvik Handicap at the track in May.

However, 4lb penalties for both Sweet William and Scampi move them up to 17th and 20th on the list respectively, meaning Saratoga Gold is the final horse guaranteed a run in the four-day meeting's feature handicap.

Among the 39 runners confirmed for the race were the Ascot winner Real Dream , Chillingham and the Willie Mullins-trained pair Absurde and Jackfinbar . As anticipated, the topweight Hamish was among those taken out, along with Sunday's Irish St Leger Trial second and third Dawn Rising and Okita Soushi.

Adjuvant, a general 16-1 chance who chased home Sweet William last time, needs two horses to come out in order to run but his trainer Michael Bell is already constructing plans for his consistent stayer.

"We honestly didn't think we'd get in off 95 but now we're likely to get in we're keen to go," he said. "He ran very well in the Melrose last year, he's 2lb well in and we're endeavouring to book a jockey as we speak.

"You could pick him and the winner out as the ones who were going to be involved from long way at Goodwood last time and Frankie Dettori was very kind to our horse in the last half-furlong. He's taking his racing very well and has definitely improved this year."

Adjuvant: needs two to come out to get a run in Saturday's Ebor

Bell, who will also be represented by Queen's Guard in the Group 2 Sky Bet Lowther Stakes on Thursday, is confident his runner has what it takes to be involved at the finish.

"He must be one of the principals given his consistency," he said. "He's definitely an on-song horse who, on the evidence of this year, is guaranteed to run his race. He handled testing conditions at Goodwood but he's got good form on fast ground too."

The Northumberland Plate runner-up Golden Rules, who was as short as 12-1 ante-post and would have been rated high enough to get a run, was not included in the confirmations after failing to please his trainer Deborah Faulkner this morning .

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap confirmations

Live Your Dream

Enemy

Scriptwriter

Cemhaan

Tashkhan

Yashin

Ocean Wind

Sunchart

Absurde

Calling The Wind

Jackfinbar

Get Shirty

HMS President

Chillingham

Real Dream

Caius Chorister

Sweet William

Moracana

Euchen Glen

Scampi

Wickywickywheels

Saratoga Gold

Berkshire Rocco

Adjuvant

Post Impressionist

Enfranchise

Zoffman

Law Of The Sea

East Asia

Nusret

Zinc White

Dark Jedi

Charging Thunder

Wootton'Sun

Toshizou

Geremia

Faylaq

Forza Orta

Blow Your Horn

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (York, Saturday)

Sky Bet: 4 Sweet William, 7 Absurde, 8 Real Dream, 9 Live Your Dream, 12 Scampi, 14 Jackfinbar, 16 Adjuvant, Calling The Wind, Chillingham, Yashin, 20 bar.

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday

What's on this week: Paddington's Juddmonte International bid a thrilling start to York before defending champions take over

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.