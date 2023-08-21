Confirmed runners and riders for the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday

Paddington and Mostahdaf have been declared for Wednesday’s Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35 ) in the smallest field for the Group 1 feature event on the opening day of York’s Ebor meeting since 2009.

Paddington bids to emulate Giant’s Causeway, who followed up top-level successes in the St James's Palace, Eclipse and Sussex Stakes with victory on the Knavesmire for his trainer Aidan O’Brien in 2000.

Paddington, whose Group 1 winning sequence began with victory in the Irish 2,000 Guineas in May, will take on three rivals as he steps back up in trip for the 1m2½f contest worth £1m.

Mostahdaf, an impressive winner of the Prince of Wales's Stakes when last seen, will be ridden by Frankie Dettori for the first time with regular rider Jim Crowley still serving a 20-day ban for his King George-winning ride on Hukum.

Success aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old would give Dettori a sixth win in the Juddmonte, surpassing the record of five that he shares with Lester Piggott on his final ride in the race.

One of Dettori's wins came on Singspiel in 1997 in a four-runner race and the same number will contest this year's event with Nashwa and The Foxes completing the quartet.

Falmouth heroine Nashwa bids to get back to winning ways after finishing third in the Nassau at Glorious Goodwood last time, while The Foxes returns to the same track and trip as his Group 2 Dante success in May.

Desert Crown was ruled out on Sunday after sustaining an injury on the gallops and his trainer Sir Michael Stoute also opted not to declare Bay Bridge. Shadwell will rely solely on Mostahdaf after taking out Alflaila, while Paddington will also be the only Ballydoyle representative with O'Brien taking out Point Lonsdale.

O'Brien provided the three horses in opposition to Sea The Stars in 2009 the last time there was a four-runner Juddmonte field.

Dettori and the Gosdens also have Group-race interest with St Leger favourite Gregory , who takes on four rivals in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00 ).

The son of Golden Horn is unbeaten in three starts and bids to follow up his Queen’s Vase success against Bahrain Trophy winner Castle Way . James Ferguson, who won last year’s race with Deauville Legend , is represented by Canberra Legend.

Confirmed runners and riders

Mostahdaf Frankie Dettori

Nashwa Hollie Doyle

Paddington Ryan Moore

The Foxes Oisin Murphy

Juddmonte International, 3.35 York, August 23

Coral: 4-6 Paddington, 2 Mostahdaf, 9 Nashwa, 18 The Foxes



