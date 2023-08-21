What's on this week: Paddington's Juddmonte International bid a thrilling start to York before defending champions take over

Monday

Only Born Famous has gone five races without defeat in the early stage of the jumps season in Britain and Ireland but Al Zaraqaan will bid to join him at Bangor. He is the one to beat in the 2m1½f handicap chase after wins at Cartmel, Uttoxeter and Southwell (twice).

Racing also takes place at Brighton and Catterick in the afternoon and Lingfield in the evening, while there will be plenty of interest in how the Ebor festival is shaping up.

Declarations for the opening day of the four-day festival will appear around 10am on Monday morning, where racing fans will be hoping to see the mooted clash between Paddington and Mostahdaf confirmed for the Juddmonte International.

We will also get a better idea of how Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor might look when confirmations are released early on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday

It is the calm before the Ebor festival-shaped storm with a jumps-focused day. There are fixtures at Newton Abbot and Worcester in Britain, although Flat fans get some action on the level from Roscommon to enjoy.

Entries for some of the season's biggest autumn prizes close, including the Cambridgeshire and Cesarewitch heritage handicaps.

Wednesday

The Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35 ) is a dazzling highlight on day one of the Ebor festival at York.

Paddington will look to continue his unbelievable campaign when he bids for a seventh consecutive win and fifth at the highest level. He has quickly developed into one of Flat racing's biggest names, but is set to face a new and formidable challenger in the shape of Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Mostahdaf. Group 1 winners Nashwa and Bay Bridge are others who could turn up for the £1 million contest.

Finest hour: Baaeed and Jim Crowley saunter home at York after demolishing the field in last year's Juddmonte International Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00 ) is a key pointer towards the St Leger, the final British Classic of the season, and the ante-post favourite Gregory lines up looking to extend his unbeaten run to four. Chaldean won the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (2.25 ) on route to 2,000 Guineas glory and the likes of Ballymount Boy, Cogitate and Navy Seal are others who could run.

Racing also takes place at Carlisle, Bath, Leicester and Kempton, while jumps action comes from Sligo in Ireland.

Make sure not to miss the entries for Arc trials day at Longchamp, with possible runners for the Prix Vermeille, Prix Foy and Prix Niel unveiled.

Thursday

The Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (3.35 ) could be headlined by a rematch between Irish Oaks winner Savethelastdance and runner-up Bluestocking. There was half a length between them at the Curragh, but it is unlikely to just be all about those two fillies as Nassau Stakes winner Al Husn could also feature.

The girls take centre stage with top two-year-olds in action in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (1.50 ) including Super Sprint winner Relief Rally, while just under £150,000 is on offer to the winner of the Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes (2.25).

Savethelastdance: powers past Bluestocking to land the Irish Oaks Credit: Patrick McCann

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic Vinnie Roe Stakes (6.55 ) at Leopardstown is poised to be a warm affair with Waltham, The Prairie and Harbour Wind all looking smart prospects.

There is Listed action at Killarney with the Irish Stallion Farms Irish EBF Vincent O'Brien Ruby Stakes (6.05 ) the highlight of a seven-race card.

Jumps cards at Stratford and Fontwell, plus Flat fixtures at Chepstow and Chelmsford, complete a busy day of action.

Friday

The sprinters headline day three at York in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35 ), with Highfield Princess set to try and defend her crown following last year's dominant victory.

King's Stand winner Bradsell got the better of the brilliant mare at Royal Ascot and could be the chief threat again, while two-year-old Big Evs is the joker in the pack as he bids to become the first juvenile winner of the Group 1 since Kingsgate Native in 2007.

More two-year-old speedsters will be on show in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (3.00 ), but there will be a change of pace when the stayers appear in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (2.25 ). Quickthorn was an outstanding winner 12 months ago and got off the mark at the top level this month, but Coltrane and Courage Mon Ami could bid to turn the tables on him.

Quickthorn streaked away to win last year's Lonsdale Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Elsewhere, the £100,000 Phoenix Utilities Ltd Lanark Silver Bell Handicap (6.55 ) headlines Hamilton's evening card with the Jim Goldie-trained Wickywickywheels going for back-to-back wins in the race.

There are also some good quality handicap contests at Goodwood, Newmarket's July course hosts its penultimate raceday for the season and there is afternoon racing from Ffos Las.

Saturday

The Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (3.35 ) is the week's feature contest from York. Connections of ante-post favourite Sweet William may face a nervous wait to see if their four-year-old will scrape in at the bottom of the weights for Europe's richest Flat handicap.

Fan favourite Kinross looks set to defend his crown in the Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00 ), which could be a good chance for a farewell Ebor festival winner for Frankie Dettori.

The Group 2 William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes (2.40 ) is the pick of Goodwood's action with Epictetus set to try and back up his Glorious Goodwood win, and Newmarket's final July Course raceday of the season sees the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes (3.20 ) for the two-year-olds.

The Cancel Trials Ireland Irish Cambridgeshire (6.10 ) is shaping up to be a typically hot renewal with Broadhurst the ante-post favourite for Aidan O'Brien. Saturday's card at the Curragh also includes the Group 3 Snow Fairy Fillies Stakes (5.40 )

Evening meetings at Windsor and Redcar complete a day that also includes an afternoon jumps card at Cartmel.

Sunday

There are four afternoon meetings for Flat fans to enjoy, with the Group 3 Tally-Ho Stud Irish EBF Ballyogan Stakes (3.15 ) headlining the card from Naas. William Haggas took this prize back to Newmarket last season and Pink Crystal is his sole entrant this year.

The action also comes from the last day of Goodwood's three-day August Bank Holiday meeting, in addition to meetings at Beverley and Kempton.

