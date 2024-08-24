Racing Post logo
York Ebor festival

2024 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Sky Bet Ebor (3.35) is one of the most prestigious handicaps of the Flat season and a full field of 22 go to post. Here we provide the lowdown on the contenders for the £500,000 race . . .

Sky Bet York offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap: the full list of horses

1 Relentless Voyager

Has done well at 1m4f this term; he's not fully exposed after his one attempt at 1m6f

Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 12-1

Silk
Relentless Voyager
2 Queenstown

Twice second to star stayer Kyprios over 1m6f this spring; this four-year-old is lightly raced after just six starts

TrainerAidan O'Brien
Jockey: James Doyle
Forecast odds: 6-1

Silk
Queenstown
3 Wise Eagle

Back to his best when third in course-and-distance Group 3 six weeks ago but has career-high mark

TrainerAdam Nicol
Jockey: Ben Robinson
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Wise Eagle
4 Naqeeb

Gave a much more positive performance again when running-on second at Newbury over two miles last time

TrainerWilliam Haggas
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 9-1

Silk
Naqeeb
5 Crystal Delight

Made all at Epsom (1m2f) and York (1m4f) but a heavy defeat in Listed race eight weeks ago

TrainerHarry Eustace
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Crystal Delight
6 Yashin

A three-length seventh off this mark in this race last year; wind op since poor show in Northumberland Plate

Trainer: Jessica Harrington
Jockey: Oisin Orr
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Yashin
7 Hipop De Loire

Flat winner in Poland and Germany; second in maiden hurdle for his hugely respected new yard

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Colin Keane
Forecast odds: 8-1

Silk
Hipop De Loire
8 Magical Zoe

Talented hurdler who has recently switched to Flat this term; ran on nicely when a close third in Group 3 at Fairyhouse (1m6f)

TrainerHenry de Bromhead
Jockey: Billy Lee
Forecast odds: 9-1

Silk
Magical Zoe
9 Onesmoothoperator

His two big-race wins, including Northumberland Plate last time, were on Newcastle's all-weather track

TrainerBrian Ellison
Jockey: Connor Beasley
Forecast odds: 16-1

Silk
Onesmoothoperator
10 Burdett Road

Settling him looks the issue but late headway over 1m4f on return to Flat was encouraging

TrainerJames Owen
Jockey: Silvestre de Sousa
Forecast odds: 11-1

Silk
Burdett Road
11 Ziggy

Four good places before winning a lesser 1m4f race here; sole attempt at 1m6f was in 2021

TrainerHarry Eustace
Jockey: Richard Kingscote
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
Ziggy
12 Fairbanks

Has progressed well this term, upped to 1m6f on last two outings for a win and close second

TrainerAndrew Balding
Jockey: David Probert
Forecast odds: 9-1

Silk
Fairbanks
13 Epic Poet

This new trip is bit of a guess but his 1m4f second at Royal Ascot gives plenty of hope

TrainerDavid O'Meara
Jockey: Danny Tudhope
Forecast odds: 7-1

Silk
Epic Poet
14 Sea King

Not certain to be as good at 1m6f but leaves strong impression he still has more to give

TrainerSir Mark Prescott
Jockey: Luke Morris
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Sea King
15 Alfred Boucher

Touched off in this 2022 (1lb lower now); absent for 686 days before well beaten two weeks ago

TrainerIan Williams
Jockey: Callum Shepherd
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Alfred Boucher
16 Not So Sleepy

Veteran 12-year-old who has retained a rare zest; a case can be made but others are a bit more persuasive

TrainerHughie Morrison
Jockey: David Allan
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Not So Sleepy
17 My Mate Mozzie

On the premises in major Flat handicaps; stayed on to be close third at Royal Ascot (1m6f)

TrainerGavin Cromwell
Jockey: Gary Carroll
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
My Mate Mozzie
18 Chillingham

Usually hooded but not this time; reliable sort over 1m4f/1m6f but perhaps a bit exposed

TrainerEd Bethell
Jockey: Callum Rodriguez
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Chillingham
19 Kihavah

Three 1m4f wins here; placed once at 1m6f; on a good mark and not entirely dismissed

TrainerAdrian Keatley
Jockey: PJ McDonald
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Kihavah
20 Iron Lion

Much more to prove at 1m6f but he's looked good for his three wins this term over 1m4f

TrainerDavid O'Meara
Jockey: Rossa Ryan
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Iron Lion
21 Oneforthegutter

Placed twice last month over 1m6f, second to Fairbanks at Newmarket, but this looks too hot

TrainerIan Williams
Jockey: Joe Fanning
Forecast odds: 66-1

Silk
Oneforthegutter
22 Forza Orta

Won at this meeting in 2023; confidence in him already dented before Wednesday's poor show

TrainersKevin Ryan
Jockey: Cam Hardie
Forecast odds: 66-1

Silk
Forza Orta
Verdict

By Richard Austen

The winning challenge could come from Sea King, with Iron Lion feared most ahead of Epic Poet, Naqeeb and Fairbanks.

Silk
Sea King
Read this next:

Can Queenstown round off memorable York week for Aidan O'Brien? Previews and quotes for ultra competitive Ebor 

'She's a big player with her allowance' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for every race on day four of York's Ebor meeting 

Smart View: who does our revolutionary new racecard think will come out on top in the Ebor? 

