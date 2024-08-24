2024 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Sky Bet Ebor (3.35 ) is one of the most prestigious handicaps of the Flat season and a full field of 22 go to post. Here we provide the lowdown on the contenders for the £500,000 race . . .

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap : the full list of horses

1 Relentless Voyager

Has done well at 1m4f this term; he's not fully exposed after his one attempt at 1m6f

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 12-1

2 Queenstown

Twice second to star stayer Kyprios over 1m6f this spring; this four-year-old is lightly raced after just six starts

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: James Doyle

Forecast odds: 6-1

3 Wise Eagle

Back to his best when third in course-and-distance Group 3 six weeks ago but has career-high mark

Trainer: Adam Nicol

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Forecast odds: 25-1

4 Naqeeb

Gave a much more positive performance again when running-on second at Newbury over two miles last time

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Forecast odds: 9-1

5 Crystal Delight

Made all at Epsom (1m2f) and York (1m4f) but a heavy defeat in Listed race eight weeks ago

Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 20-1

6 Yashin

A three-length seventh off this mark in this race last year; wind op since poor show in Northumberland Plate

Trainer: Jessica Harrington

Jockey: Oisin Orr

Forecast odds: 25-1

7 Hipop De Loire

Flat winner in Poland and Germany; second in maiden hurdle for his hugely respected new yard

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Colin Keane

Forecast odds: 8-1

8 Magical Zoe

Talented hurdler who has recently switched to Flat this term; ran on nicely when a close third in Group 3 at Fairyhouse (1m6f)

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Billy Lee

Forecast odds: 9-1

9 Onesmoothoperator

His two big-race wins, including Northumberland Plate last time, were on Newcastle's all-weather track

Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Forecast odds: 16-1

10 Burdett Road

Settling him looks the issue but late headway over 1m4f on return to Flat was encouraging

Trainer: James Owen

Jockey: Silvestre de Sousa

Forecast odds: 11-1

11 Ziggy

Four good places before winning a lesser 1m4f race here; sole attempt at 1m6f was in 2021

Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Forecast odds: 14-1

12 Fairbanks

Has progressed well this term, upped to 1m6f on last two outings for a win and close second

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Forecast odds: 9-1

13 Epic Poet

This new trip is bit of a guess but his 1m4f second at Royal Ascot gives plenty of hope

Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Danny Tudhope

Forecast odds: 7-1

14 Sea King

Not certain to be as good at 1m6f but leaves strong impression he still has more to give

Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott

Jockey: Luke Morris

Forecast odds: 25-1

15 Alfred Boucher

Touched off in this 2022 (1lb lower now); absent for 686 days before well beaten two weeks ago

Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Forecast odds: 50-1

16 Not So Sleepy

Veteran 12-year-old who has retained a rare zest; a case can be made but others are a bit more persuasive

Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: David Allan

Forecast odds: 33-1

17 My Mate Mozzie

On the premises in major Flat handicaps; stayed on to be close third at Royal Ascot (1m6f)

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Jockey: Gary Carroll

Forecast odds: 14-1

18 Chillingham

Usually hooded but not this time; reliable sort over 1m4f/1m6f but perhaps a bit exposed

Trainer: Ed Bethell

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Forecast odds: 25-1

19 Kihavah

Three 1m4f wins here; placed once at 1m6f; on a good mark and not entirely dismissed

Trainer: Adrian Keatley

Jockey: PJ McDonald

Forecast odds: 33-1

20 Iron Lion

Much more to prove at 1m6f but he's looked good for his three wins this term over 1m4f

Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Forecast odds: 33-1

21 Oneforthegutter

Placed twice last month over 1m6f, second to Fairbanks at Newmarket, but this looks too hot

Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Forecast odds: 66-1

22 Forza Orta

Won at this meeting in 2023; confidence in him already dented before Wednesday's poor show

Trainers: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Forecast odds: 66-1

Verdict

By Richard Austen

The winning challenge could come from Sea King , with Iron Lion feared most ahead of Epic Poet, Naqeeb and Fairbanks.

