2024 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York: the runners, the odds, the verdict
The Sky Bet Ebor (3.35) is one of the most prestigious handicaps of the Flat season and a full field of 22 go to post. Here we provide the lowdown on the contenders for the £500,000 race . . .
Sky Bet Ebor Handicap: the full list of horses
1 Relentless Voyager
Has done well at 1m4f this term; he's not fully exposed after his one attempt at 1m6f
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 12-1
2 Queenstown
Twice second to star stayer Kyprios over 1m6f this spring; this four-year-old is lightly raced after just six starts
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: James Doyle
Forecast odds: 6-1
3 Wise Eagle
Back to his best when third in course-and-distance Group 3 six weeks ago but has career-high mark
Trainer: Adam Nicol
Jockey: Ben Robinson
Forecast odds: 25-1
4 Naqeeb
Gave a much more positive performance again when running-on second at Newbury over two miles last time
Trainer: William Haggas
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 9-1
5 Crystal Delight
Made all at Epsom (1m2f) and York (1m4f) but a heavy defeat in Listed race eight weeks ago
Trainer: Harry Eustace
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Forecast odds: 20-1
6 Yashin
A three-length seventh off this mark in this race last year; wind op since poor show in Northumberland Plate
Trainer: Jessica Harrington
Jockey: Oisin Orr
Forecast odds: 25-1
7 Hipop De Loire
Flat winner in Poland and Germany; second in maiden hurdle for his hugely respected new yard
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Colin Keane
Forecast odds: 8-1
8 Magical Zoe
Talented hurdler who has recently switched to Flat this term; ran on nicely when a close third in Group 3 at Fairyhouse (1m6f)
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Billy Lee
Forecast odds: 9-1
9 Onesmoothoperator
His two big-race wins, including Northumberland Plate last time, were on Newcastle's all-weather track
Trainer: Brian Ellison
Jockey: Connor Beasley
Forecast odds: 16-1
10 Burdett Road
Settling him looks the issue but late headway over 1m4f on return to Flat was encouraging
Trainer: James Owen
Jockey: Silvestre de Sousa
Forecast odds: 11-1
11 Ziggy
Four good places before winning a lesser 1m4f race here; sole attempt at 1m6f was in 2021
Trainer: Harry Eustace
Jockey: Richard Kingscote
Forecast odds: 14-1
12 Fairbanks
Has progressed well this term, upped to 1m6f on last two outings for a win and close second
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: David Probert
Forecast odds: 9-1
13 Epic Poet
This new trip is bit of a guess but his 1m4f second at Royal Ascot gives plenty of hope
Trainer: David O'Meara
Jockey: Danny Tudhope
Forecast odds: 7-1
14 Sea King
Not certain to be as good at 1m6f but leaves strong impression he still has more to give
Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott
Jockey: Luke Morris
Forecast odds: 25-1
15 Alfred Boucher
Touched off in this 2022 (1lb lower now); absent for 686 days before well beaten two weeks ago
Trainer: Ian Williams
Jockey: Callum Shepherd
Forecast odds: 50-1
16 Not So Sleepy
Veteran 12-year-old who has retained a rare zest; a case can be made but others are a bit more persuasive
Trainer: Hughie Morrison
Jockey: David Allan
Forecast odds: 33-1
17 My Mate Mozzie
On the premises in major Flat handicaps; stayed on to be close third at Royal Ascot (1m6f)
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Gary Carroll
Forecast odds: 14-1
18 Chillingham
Usually hooded but not this time; reliable sort over 1m4f/1m6f but perhaps a bit exposed
Trainer: Ed Bethell
Jockey: Callum Rodriguez
Forecast odds: 25-1
19 Kihavah
Three 1m4f wins here; placed once at 1m6f; on a good mark and not entirely dismissed
Trainer: Adrian Keatley
Jockey: PJ McDonald
Forecast odds: 33-1
20 Iron Lion
Much more to prove at 1m6f but he's looked good for his three wins this term over 1m4f
Trainer: David O'Meara
Jockey: Rossa Ryan
Forecast odds: 33-1
21 Oneforthegutter
Placed twice last month over 1m6f, second to Fairbanks at Newmarket, but this looks too hot
Trainer: Ian Williams
Jockey: Joe Fanning
Forecast odds: 66-1
22 Forza Orta
Won at this meeting in 2023; confidence in him already dented before Wednesday's poor show
Trainers: Kevin Ryan
Jockey: Cam Hardie
Forecast odds: 66-1
Verdict
By Richard Austen
The winning challenge could come from Sea King, with Iron Lion feared most ahead of Epic Poet, Naqeeb and Fairbanks.
