Harry Wilson had a 33-1 second on Friday - find out his tips for every race on day four of York's Ebor meeting

Harry Wilson almost found a 33-1 winner on day three of the Ebor festival, with Al Nayyir going close in the Lonsdale Cup, and he is back with his advice for all seven races at York on Saturday – plus the two ITV races at Goodwood . . .

1.50 York

Sky Bet Strensall Stakes (Group 3), 1m1f

Harry's tip: See The Fire

This contest has largely been dominated by the older brigade, but See The Fire brings Group 1 form to the table, having chased home the front-running Opera Singer in the Nassau at Glorious Goodwood and finished behind subsequent Group 1 winners City Of Troy and Al Riffa in the Coral-Eclipse. The track, trip and ground should all suit and she's a big player with her allowance.

See The Fire 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.05 Goodwood

William Hill Prestige Fillies' Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Harry's tip: Royalty Bay

The rain could be coming in droves, which makes Royalty Bay a standout contender, given she has form figures of 112 on going with soft in the description. She was just touched off in a French Group 3 when last seen and given she held a Lowther entry, she is clearly held in some regard.

Royalty Bay 14:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

2.25 York

Sky Bet Melrose Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Wild Waves

Wild Waves hasn't looked back since stepping up in trip and wearing a hood, beating a subsequent winner by almost two lengths over 1m4f at Kempton before scoring on his first go at this trip at Doncaster in June. He had excuses at Haydock last time, as he slipped badly going round the bend, but that may have done him a favour in keeping his mark lower for this contest.

Wild Waves 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.40 Goodwood

William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes (Group 2), 1m

Harry's tip: Royal Dress

Poker Face is a standout on his close second to Charyn in the bet365 Mile, in which he was trying to give that subsequent dual Group 1 winner 3lb, but he pulled up last time and that's knocked my confidence in him, even if the slower ground may help. The progressive Royal Dress, an emphatic winner in Ireland last time, is still improving, has won over course and distance and can take advantage of her 3lb allowance in soft ground that suits.

Royal Dress 14:40 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: James Tate

3.00 York

Sky Bet City of York Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Harry's tip: Audience

Kinross has won this for the last two years and warrants respect, but Audience gave him 5lb and a five-length beating in the Lennox when last seen and should have no problems confirming that form on much better terms here.

Audience 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.35 York

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Epic Poet

Epic Poet hasn't been with David O'Meara long, but he produced a fine effort to finish second to a subsequent Group 3 winner in the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot in June and followed that with an eyecatching fifth in the John Smith's Cup when last seen. This longer trip promises to suit and he has a nice weight.

Epic Poet 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

4.10 York

Sky Bet Constantine Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Harry Three

Harry Three was a rising force in his three-year-old season, winning back-to-back handicaps and running away with a Listed race in Deauville before being far from disgraced in finishing four lengths off Highfield Princess in the Prix Maurice de Gheest. We didn't see him for 630 days after a middling effort in the Betfair Sprint Cup that year, but there was plenty of promise in his return at Salisbury and although disappointing the last twice, he's dropped to his last winning handicap mark and sports a hood that he was so progressive in for the first time this year.

Harry Three 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Clive Cox

4.45 York

Julia Graves Roses Stakes (Listed Race), 5f

Harry's tip: Mr Lightside

Mr Lightside ran a great race to finish third in the Molecomb, and that run can be marked up slightly given his stablemate, the eventual winner, carried him left and gave him a bump in the final few strides. That form has been franked this week, with fourth-placed Celandine winning the Lowther, while the winner was a close fourth in the Gimcrack. This is a drop in class and he could be hard to beat.

Mr Lightside 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Michael Appleby

5.20 York

Sky Bet Finale Handicap, 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Sir Busker

Sir Busker isn't the force of old, when he was capable of winning a Group 2 (here in the York Stakes), but he is still performing at a high level in top-class handicaps and ran a race full of promise at Glorious Goodwood three weeks ago, finishing a close fourth having been slowly away. His best Racing Post Ratings have been achieved at York, but this is the first time he's been here in two years, and if that can eke out just a touch more, he'll be a force with Brandon Wilkie claiming 5lb.

Sir Busker 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie (5lb) Tnr: William Knight

Ebor meeting live blog

Join Lewis Porteous from 10am on Saturday for live coverage, tips and insight on the final day of York's Ebor meeting, only on racingpost.com .

