Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:30 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:30 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Free tips

Harry Wilson had a 33-1 second on Friday - find out his tips for every race on day four of York's Ebor meeting

Harry Wilson almost found a 33-1 winner on day three of the Ebor festival, with Al Nayyir going close in the Lonsdale Cup, and he is back with his advice for all seven races at York on Saturday – plus the two ITV races at Goodwood . . .

1.50 York
Sky Bet Strensall Stakes (Group 3), 1m1f

Harry's tip: See The Fire

This contest has largely been dominated by the older brigade, but See The Fire brings Group 1 form to the table, having chased home the front-running Opera Singer in the Nassau at Glorious Goodwood and finished behind subsequent Group 1 winners City Of Troy and Al Riffa in the Coral-Eclipse. The track, trip and ground should all suit and she's a big player with her allowance.

Silk
See The Fire13:50 York
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.05 Goodwood
William Hill Prestige Fillies' Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Harry's tip: Royalty Bay

The rain could be coming in droves, which makes Royalty Bay a standout contender, given she has form figures of 112 on going with soft in the description. She was just touched off in a French Group 3 when last seen and given she held a Lowther entry, she is clearly held in some regard.

Silk
Royalty Bay14:05 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

2.25 York
Sky Bet Melrose Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Wild Waves

Wild Waves hasn't looked back since stepping up in trip and wearing a hood, beating a subsequent winner by almost two lengths over 1m4f at Kempton before scoring on his first go at this trip at Doncaster in June. He had excuses at Haydock last time, as he slipped badly going round the bend, but that may have done him a favour in keeping his mark lower for this contest.

Silk
Wild Waves14:25 York
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.40 Goodwood
William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes (Group 2), 1m

Harry's tip: Royal Dress

Poker Face is a standout on his close second to Charyn in the bet365 Mile, in which he was trying to give that subsequent dual Group 1 winner 3lb, but he pulled up last time and that's knocked my confidence in him, even if the slower ground may help. The progressive Royal Dress, an emphatic winner in Ireland last time, is still improving, has won over course and distance and can take advantage of her 3lb allowance in soft ground that suits.

Silk
Royal Dress14:40 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: James Tate

3.00 York
Sky Bet City of York Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Harry's tip: Audience

Kinross has won this for the last two years and warrants respect, but Audience gave him 5lb and a five-length beating in the Lennox when last seen and should have no problems confirming that form on much better terms here.

Silk
Audience15:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Sky Bet York offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10

3.35 York
Sky Bet Ebor Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Epic Poet

Epic Poet hasn't been with David O'Meara long, but he produced a fine effort to finish second to a subsequent Group 3 winner in the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot in June and followed that with an eyecatching fifth in the John Smith's Cup when last seen. This longer trip promises to suit and he has a nice weight.

Silk
Epic Poet15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

4.10 York
Sky Bet Constantine Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Harry Three

Harry Three was a rising force in his three-year-old season, winning back-to-back handicaps and running away with a Listed race in Deauville before being far from disgraced in finishing four lengths off Highfield Princess in the Prix Maurice de Gheest. We didn't see him for 630 days after a middling effort in the Betfair Sprint Cup that year, but there was plenty of promise in his return at Salisbury and although disappointing the last twice, he's dropped to his last winning handicap mark and sports a hood that he was so progressive in for the first time this year.

Silk
Harry Three16:10 York
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Clive Cox

4.45 York
Julia Graves Roses Stakes (Listed Race), 5f

Harry's tip: Mr Lightside

Mr Lightside ran a great race to finish third in the Molecomb, and that run can be marked up slightly given his stablemate, the eventual winner, carried him left and gave him a bump in the final few strides. That form has been franked this week, with fourth-placed Celandine winning the Lowther, while the winner was a close fourth in the Gimcrack. This is a drop in class and he could be hard to beat.

Silk
Mr Lightside16:45 York
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Michael Appleby

5.20 York
Sky Bet Finale Handicap, 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Sir Busker

Sir Busker isn't the force of old, when he was capable of winning a Group 2 (here in the York Stakes), but he is still performing at a high level in top-class handicaps and ran a race full of promise at Glorious Goodwood three weeks ago, finishing a close fourth having been slowly away. His best Racing Post Ratings have been achieved at York, but this is the first time he's been here in two years, and if that can eke out just a touch more, he'll be a force with Brandon Wilkie claiming 5lb.

Silk
Sir Busker17:20 York
View Racecard
Jky: Brandon Wilkie (5lb)Tnr: William Knight

Ebor meeting live blog

  • Join Lewis Porteous from 10am on Saturday for live coverage, tips and insight on the final day of York's Ebor meeting, only on racingpost.com.

Read these next:

'He looks to be peaking at the right time' - David Carr answers the key questions on the final day of York's Ebor meeting  

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from the final day of York's Ebor festival on Saturday 

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York 

Steps on how to claim your Sky Bet Ebor festival day four free bets

Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab your £40 in horse racing free bets. Follow the steps below to join Sky Bet through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

  • Click this link to get started
  • Fill out your details when prompted
  • Sign up via the “£40 in free horse racing bets when you place a £10 bet” promotion
  • Place a minimum of £10 as their first bet on a single or each way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater

Sky Bet Ebor festival sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

  • New customers only.
  • First single & E/W bet only.
  • Odds of 1/1 or greater.
  • 4 x £10 bet tokens.
  • Free bet stakes not included in returns.
  • Free bets for horse racing only.
  • Free bets are non withdrawable.
  • Free bets expire after 30 days.
  • Eligibility Restrictions and Further T&Cs apply.
  • 18+. Gambleaware.org

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Reporter

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
Related Content
Get a huge £620 for day two of York Ebor festival 2024 with these bookmaker betting bonuses

Get a huge £620 for day two of York Ebor festival 2024 with these bookmaker betting bonuses

icon
Betting offers
Get a huge £620 for day two of York Ebor festival 2024 with these bookmaker betting bonuses
Get a huge £620 for day two of York Ebor festival 2024 with these bookmaker betting bonuses
icon
Betting offers
Bag £40 in Sky Bet free horse racing bets for day two of York's Ebor festival
Bag £40 in Sky Bet free horse racing bets for day two of York's Ebor festival
icon
Betting offers
Paddy Power betting offer: bet £10 on York Ebor festival and get £30 in racing free bets + a £10 Premier League bet builder
Paddy Power betting offer: bet £10 on York Ebor festival and get £30 in racing free bets + a £10 Premier League bet builder
icon
Betting offers
Betfred York Ebor festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets for day two
Betfred York Ebor festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets for day two
icon
Betting offers