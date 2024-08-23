Can Queenstown round off memorable York week for Aidan O'Brien? - previews and quotes for ultra competitive Ebor

One half of the all-conquering Aidan O’Brien/Ryan Moore partnership at York this week will be broken up as the jockey heads to the Curragh.

James Doyle takes over on Ballydoyle’s Queenstown , who has long looked the right type for an Ebor after twice chasing home star stayer Kyprios in the spring.

Only beaten a length by the subsequent Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup hero at Leopardstown in May, Queenstown could be fairly well treated off 107.

He remains an unexposed stayer with low mileage and, while a draw in stall 22 may not be ideal, it’s quite possible he possesses the class to overcome it.

O’Brien said: "It's taken us a while to get him 100 per cent right as he had a hold-up around Ascot time. He seems in good shape again now and we think he can run well, but I'd imagine he will improve a bit for the run at the same time."

Onesmoothoperator bids for lucrative double

Brian Ellison fulfilled a lifetime ambition when Onesmoothoperator gave him a first Northumberland Plate at his local track Newcastle in June.

The stable has continued in excellent form since that major success, and hopes are high the son of Dialed In can make a bold bid for further big-race glory.

"Onesmoothoperator has come out of the Plate really well," Ellison said. "He's been working well at home and I'm delighted with him."

All four of Onesmoothoperator’s wins have been achieved on the all-weather, where he has run 25 times. While yet to open his account on turf, he remains relatively lightly raced with only eight starts to his name.

Ellison said: "I don’t think it’s necessarily a case that he’s better on the all-weather. He hasn’t really had many opportunities to shine on turf. He finished third at Ascot on good to firm a couple of years ago and it’s all about the pace with him – he needs a good gallop."

It’s unlikely they will crawl in the Ebor, and Ellison added: "He’s got a great draw in stall five and plenty in his favour. I’m sure he’ll run very well."

Wise Eagle: bids to go two better than when third at York last time Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Wise Eagle chases dream success for Nicol

Wise Eagle , a winner in 12 of his 35 races, attempts to defy a career-high mark and give his small stable a lucrative success in this £500,000 handicap.

The star of Adam Nicol’s 13-strong yard, Wise Eagle contested the Group 1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last year after finishing second to Coltrane in the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes.

He has taken his trainer and owners, The Seahouses Syndicate, on a memorable journey, and it could get even better on the Knavesmire.

"The ground has gone good which is ideal," Nicol said. "Wise Eagle is in great nick and he ran arguably the best race of his career last time when third in a York Group 3.

"Unfortunately, the handicapper stuck him up 4lb, but you can’t have everything. I can still recall him upsides Coltrane on the bridle turning in at Ascot in the Sagaro Stakes last year.

"He’s a very good horse, and I think he’ll go well in the Ebor. They’ll go quick, and he should get a lovely tow into the race."

What they say

Angus Gold, racing manager to Shadwell Estate, owners of Naqeeb

William [Haggas] has always aimed him at this race. He ran well at Newbury last time, having proved disappointing at the start of the season. Nothing came to light, but he was definitely more like himself at Newbury. If he puts his best foot forward I'd be hopeful he wouldn’t be far away. He gave the winner a lot of weight last time.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Crystal Delight and Ziggy

It was a bit of a non-event for Crystal Delight at Newmarket last time. He won well on his previous start at York and his running style suits the track. He has plenty of size and scope and, based on what we’ve seen, he should stay the trip. Ziggy has also won at York and goes there in good form. He’s entitled to take his chance. Judged on his breeding, he should stay.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Yashin

We've had this race in mind for a while and I hope the rain stays well away for him. He's had a little wind op since you saw him last and we're hoping for a big run from him.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Magical Zoe

She seems to be very well in herself and we're looking forward to it. Hopefully the track and the trip will suit. We're hoping for the best.

Burdett Road: set for his first appearance at York Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

James Owen, trainer of Burdett Road

I've been very happy with him since Ascot and I'm really looking forward to the race. He has a nice draw in three – which is always important in handicaps like this – so fingers crossed he goes well.

David O’Meara, trainer of Epic Poet and Iron Lion

The trip is a little bit of an unknown for Epic Poet, but he did finish well over a mile and a half at Royal Ascot so we’d be hopeful enough he’ll stay. The ground should be fine for Iron Lion as there’s a bit of good in it now. I think he’ll stay, but I guess it's a question mark.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Not So Sleepy

It's a case of 'watch this space', really, as we need a deluge before the race if he is to run. We've had this race in mind for sometime but he won't run if it's quick. We'll have to see what the ground is like.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Chillingham

The Ebor has often proved a difficult race to get into. We’re in, and we’re happy to be there. Fingers crossed he’ll run well. He wouldn’t want the ground rattling fast, so the rain which fell on Thursday night has definitely helped our cause.

Adrian Keatley, trainer of Kihavah

He loves the track, albeit he's a big price. He's coming off an exceptionally good run over hurdles which has stood him in good fettle previously.

