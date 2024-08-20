- More
2024 Juddmonte International at York: the runners, the odds, the verdict
The Juddmonte International (3.35) has attracted a stellar field this year. Derby winner City Of Troy is well fancied to score again for Aidan O'Brien, but the opposition is top class and all have the potential to cause an upset. Here we run through the field and provide a big-race verdict . . .
Juddmonte International: the full list of horses
1 Alflaila
Latest win in the York Stakes took his record here to 2111; an ideal International type
Trainers: Owen Burrows
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 10-1
2 Docklands
Consistent miler; shapes as if this new trip is worth exploring but needs a career best
Trainers: Harry Eustace
Jockey: Hayley Turner
Forecast odds: 33-1
3 Durezza
Won last year's Japanese St Leger over 1m7f; something to prove in this top 1m2f race
Trainers: Tomohito Ozeki
Jockey: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire
Forecast odds: 25-1
4 Hans Andersen
Again likely to be used as pacemaker for stablemate; bottom of this pack on ratings
Trainers: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Wayne Lordon
Forecast odds: 200-1
5 Israr
Won well at Royal Ascot (Listed); faces a stiffer task on first Group 1 attempt
Trainers: John and Thady Gosden
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 25-1
6 Maljoom
Took well to first-time blinkers in the Sussex; looks ready for a crack at this new trip
Trainers: Tom Marquand
Jockey: William Haggas
Forecast odds: 25-1
7 Royal Rhyme
Interesting only if the surface is riding slow; 0-4 on good/firmer
Trainers: Karl Burke
Jockey: Clifford Lee
Forecast odds: 50-1
8 Zarakem
Appeared to run well in the Prince of Wales's Stakes but was possibly flattered
Trainers: Jerome Reynier
Jockey: Maxime Guyon
Forecast odds: 20-1
9 Bluestocking
Smart filly who has blossomed this term; 2-3 at this distance and can't be ruled out
Trainers: Ralph Beckett
Jockey: Rossa Ryan
Forecast odds: 8-1
10 Ambiente Friendly
Irish Derby effort suggests he'll be well suited by this drop back in trip; respected
Trainers: James Fanshawe
Jockey: Robert Havlin
Forecast odds: 7-1
11 Calandagan
Impressive in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot; progressing well; interesting
Trainers: Francis-Henri Graffard
Jockey: Stephane Pasquier
Forecast odds: 13-2
12 City Of Troy
Champion two-year-old last term and has completed the Derby-Eclipse double this summer; top rated
Trainers: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: Evs
13 Ghostwriter
Only two lengths behind City Of Troy in the Eclipse; proving consistent and should go well again
Trainers: Clive Cox
Jockey: Richard Kingscote
Forecast odds: 14-1
Verdict
By Steve Boow
A reappearance flop and hard-fought Eclipse win aside, City Of Troy has been very impressive and looked an outstanding colt. He's not opposed lightly, especially as this scenario should play to his strengths. However, he's predictably short odds in the early shows and there are tempting alternatives, from a punting angle, in a well-contested International. Ambiente Friendly, who switches to what may prove his optimum distance, is the selection ahead of Alflaila who has an excellent record at York. Calandagan and Bluestocking also help to provide deep competition for City Of Troy, who may still prove good enough but faces his most challenging assignment yet.
