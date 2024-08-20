2024 Juddmonte International at York: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Juddmonte International (3.35) has attracted a stellar field this year. Derby winner City Of Troy is well fancied to score again for Aidan O'Brien, but the opposition is top class and all have the potential to cause an upset. Here we run through the field and provide a big-race verdict . . .

Juddmonte International : the full list of horses

1 Alflaila

Latest win in the York Stakes took his record here to 2111; an ideal International type

Trainers: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Forecast odds: 10-1

Alflaila 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

2 Docklands

Consistent miler; shapes as if this new trip is worth exploring but needs a career best

Trainers: Harry Eustace

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Forecast odds: 33-1

Docklands 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Harry Eustace

3 Durezza

Won last year's Japanese St Leger over 1m7f; something to prove in this top 1m2f race

Trainers: Tomohito Ozeki

Jockey: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire

Forecast odds: 25-1

Durezza 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire Tnr: Tomohito Ozeki

4 Hans Andersen

Again likely to be used as pacemaker for stablemate; bottom of this pack on ratings

Trainers: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Wayne Lordon

Forecast odds: 200-1

Hans Andersen 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

5 Israr

Won well at Royal Ascot (Listed); faces a stiffer task on first Group 1 attempt

Trainers: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 25-1

Israr 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

6 Maljoom

Took well to first-time blinkers in the Sussex; looks ready for a crack at this new trip

Trainers: Tom Marquand

Jockey: William Haggas

Forecast odds: 25-1

Maljoom 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

7 Royal Rhyme

Interesting only if the surface is riding slow; 0-4 on good/firmer

Trainers: Karl Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Forecast odds: 50-1

Royal Rhyme 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

8 Zarakem

Appeared to run well in the Prince of Wales's Stakes but was possibly flattered

Trainers: Jerome Reynier

Jockey: Maxime Guyon

Forecast odds: 20-1

Zarakem 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Maxime Guyon Tnr: J Reynier

9 Bluestocking

Smart filly who has blossomed this term; 2-3 at this distance and can't be ruled out

Trainers: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Forecast odds: 8-1

Bluestocking 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

10 Ambiente Friendly

Irish Derby effort suggests he'll be well suited by this drop back in trip; respected

Trainers: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Forecast odds: 7-1

Ambiente Friendly 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: James Fanshawe

11 Calandagan

Impressive in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot; progressing well; interesting

Trainers: Francis-Henri Graffard

Jockey: Stephane Pasquier

Forecast odds: 13-2

Calandagan 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Stephane Pasquier Tnr: F-H Graffard

12 City Of Troy

Champion two-year-old last term and has completed the Derby-Eclipse double this summer; top rated

Trainers: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: Evs

City Of Troy 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

13 Ghostwriter

Only two lengths behind City Of Troy in the Eclipse; proving consistent and should go well again

Trainers: Clive Cox

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Forecast odds: 14-1

Ghostwriter 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Clive Cox

Verdict

By Steve Boow

A reappearance flop and hard-fought Eclipse win aside, City Of Troy has been very impressive and looked an outstanding colt. He's not opposed lightly, especially as this scenario should play to his strengths. However, he's predictably short odds in the early shows and there are tempting alternatives, from a punting angle, in a well-contested International. Ambiente Friendly , who switches to what may prove his optimum distance, is the selection ahead of Alflaila who has an excellent record at York. Calandagan and Bluestocking also help to provide deep competition for City Of Troy, who may still prove good enough but faces his most challenging assignment yet.

Ambiente Friendly 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: James Fanshawe

Steps on how to claim your Sky Bet Ebor festival free bets

Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab your enhanced 50-1 odds when you back Ryan Moore to win at Ebor this week . Follow the steps below to join Sky Bet through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Click this link to get started

Fill out your details when prompted

Make a deposit into your new account

Place a bet of £1

You will receive your £50 free bets instantly, credited as 5 x £10 free bets

Sky Bet Ebor festival sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New Customers Only.

Min/max Stake £1.

Free Bets Credited on Top of Winnings Within 72 Hours.

First Single & E/W Bet Only.

5 X £10 Bet Tokens.

Free Bet Stakes Not Included in Returns.

Free Bets Are Non Withdrawable.

Free Bets Expire After 30 Days.

Eligibility Restrictions and Further T&Cs apply .

T&Cs apply 18+. Gambleaware.org

Read these next:

Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the Juddmonte International according to our revolutionary racecard?

Confirmed runners and riders for a star-studded Juddmonte International on day one of York's Ebor festival

How have Derby winners fared in the Juddmonte International?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.