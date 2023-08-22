2023 Juddmonte International at York: the runners, the odds, the verdict

There may only be four runners in the Juddmonte International (3.35) at York on day one of the Ebor festival on Wednesday but it is not short on quality with star three-year-old Paddington the one to beat. Here we run through the field and provide a big-race verdict . . .
Won on soft in 2021 but raced mostly on good/firmer since; impressive in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot when last seen two months ago, registering his first Group 1 success, taking his record over 1m2f to 3-4 and enhancing his excellent record when fresh; has earned a very high rating for the latest performance and commands major respect back from another break.
Trainers: John and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Forecast odds: 9-4
Has form on most types of ground; three-time Group 1 winner against her own sex, most recently in this year's Falmouth dropped back to 1m; hindered by steady pace when bidding for a repeat Nassau success at Goodwood (1m2f) and wasn't disgraced in finishing a close third; very smart filly but needs a career-best performance to land this prize on first run against males.
Trainers: John and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Hollie Doyle
Forecast odds: 9-1
Phenomenal three-year-old colt whose toughness, tenacity and remarkable progress has rightly earned him comparisons with "Iron Horse" Giant's Causeway who won this race in 2000 for the same stable following a similar campaign; admittedly had a relatively straightforward task in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood most recently but that enhanced his excellent career record (form figures read 51111111) and brought up a Group 1 four-timer following wins in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes and 1m2f Eclipse; unraced on firmer than good; thrives on his racing and is proving an unstoppable force.
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 4-7f
Has raced on only good/firmer; winner of the Royal Lodge as two-year-old and Dante (over C&D) this year; respectable fifth in the Derby without quite seeing out 1m4f, then finished strongly for second (ended up with too much to do) in the Belmont Derby in the US when dropped back to 1m2f; may have more to offer at this trip but faces a difficult task in this field back on home soil.
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 16-1
This is the smallest field for this race since Sea The Stars beat three rivals in 2009 but it features another remarkable three-year-old colt who is bidding to extend an impressive winning sequence. The admirable Paddington is the horse in question and, having gone from strength to strength this season, he's taken to complete a Group 1 five-timer. That said, he may have to work harder than ever, with Mostahdaf a very strong rival who has earned a particularly big rating for his Royal Ascot win and commands serious respect in a high-octane clash. Triple Group 1-winning filly Nashwa looks up against it taking on this pair and The Foxes, despite being smart, lags behind on the figures.
