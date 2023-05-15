Epictetus team aiming for Epsom clarity in Dante - could Frankie Dettori end up with a tricky Derby choice to make?

Connections of hope he can advance his Classic claims in Thursday's , with a bold show setting up the possibility that Frankie Dettori could yet have quite the choice to make before his last ride in the Betfred Derby on June 3.

After a winning return to action in Epsom's Blue Riband Trial last month, joint-trainer John Gosden warned that, despite appearing to have handled the track's unique undulations, Epictetus might lack the requisite stamina for the Derby and could just as easily head to Chantilly for the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club.

Owner George Strawbridge’s racing manager James Wigan says the camp have an open mind and hopes the long straight at York will provide enough of a test of staying power – even over the same mile and two-and-a-half furlong trip as the Jockey Club – to give them a clear steer as to whether the son of Kingman could become a live Derby candidate.