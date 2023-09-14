Frankie Dettori gives Arrest St Leger nod over Gregory - but has he made the right choice for final Classic bid?

Frankie Dettori has his final chance at Classic glory in Saturday's Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on Arrest , whom he has decided to ride rather than the John and Thady and Gosden-trained stablemate Gregory, but has he made the right decision? We examine the factors behind his choice here . . .

Ground

This appears the deciding element for Dettori, whose mount produced his best performance on Racing Post Ratings on soft ground in the Chester Vase, while he also finished second at the highest level in conditions described as heavy in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud last year.

Gregory , meanwhile, is 3-3 from on good ground and he is untried on slower going.

Ability

Arrest is considered better than Gregory according to official BHA handicaps, who rate the former at 114 and the latter at 111.

That said, Gregory has had only four starts and was unraced at two, so could have more to offer, whereas Arrest was tried at Group 1 level as a juvenile. He was subsequently fired into the cauldron of a Derby, which he failed to cope with, but he was considered good enough for that test by his seasoned connections.

Arrest: was a smart winner at Newbury

Stamina

This factor is unlikely to have swayed Dettori as both colts have shown they will stay the trip.

Arrest, in receipt of weight from older horses, was untouchable in Newbury's 1m5½f Geoffrey Freer Stakes last month and the extra furlong – at the similarly flat Doncaster – ought to present no issues.

Gregory won the Queen's Vase over one mile and six furlongs at Ascot, which has a stiff finish, so he is also guaranteed to stay.

Form

Dettori will have had ample chance to ride each contender in recent weeks but will have felt much happier the last time he rode Arrest on the track following his smooth victory in the Geoffrey Freer.

Gregory, on the other hand, may have left Dettori disappointed at York when last seen, after racing prominently in the Voltigeur before losing ground and staying on behind serious Leger rival Continuous.

Arrest 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Betfred St Leger (3.35 Saturday, Doncaster)

Coral: 10-3 Arrest, Gregory, 4 Continuous, 5 Desert Hero, 7 Middle Earth, 12 Tower Of London, Chesspiece, 20 Alexandroupolis, 40 Denmark

