2023 Betfred St Leger at Doncaster: assessing the top contenders for Saturday's big race

The Betfred St Leger (3.35 Doncaster, Saturday) takes place this weekend and the upcoming running of the final Classic of the season has a wide-open feel to it. Here we go through the form of the leading contenders for the 1m6½f Group 1 and produce an early verdict on who will come out on top . . .

Form: 1113

Strengths: A winner of his first three starts, grinding out victory when sent off the even-money favourite for the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot to bring up the hat-trick.

He was beaten at odds-on when third in the Great Voltigeur at York last time, but setting a strong pace worked against him that day with the winner (Continuous) sitting well off the early gallop – and he conceded 3lb to that rival. He is a dour stayer who will appreciate stepping back up in trip.

Weaknesses: He lacks experience compared with others in this field and looks very much still a work in progress.

Odds: 9-4

What they say

John Gosden, joint-trainer, following Gregory's third-place finish at York, August 23: "He carried a 3lb penalty and set a strong pace being pestered by a couple of others, but he galloped home strongly from a furlong out and I couldn't be more pleased. He'll have one more run in the St Leger and then we'll look forward to the Cup races next year."

Form: 1-3821

Strengths: He has shown a marked improvement in form since stepped up to a mile and a half the last twice, chasing home King Of Steel in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot before coming from last to first to land the Great Voltigeur – generally considered a key St Leger trial – at York last month.

He was well on top at the line in the Voltigeur and that performance indicated he would benefit from the extra two and a half furlongs on offer at Doncaster. Represents Aidan O’Brien, who is fresh from having his 4,000th winner worldwide.

Weaknesses: He was subject to a fine Ryan Moore ride when landing the Voltigeur, and things may not fall into his lap this time around.

Odds: 3-1

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer, following Continuous's win at York, August 23: "We knew he handled ease in the ground very well because he has a little bit of a round action, but that was fast ground and he didn't seem to have any problem with it. He bends his knee, but obviously that's his best performance so you'd have to say he's comfortable on it. He looks like a lovely, progressive horse."

Form: 31-811

Strengths: He was beaten when sent off the 4-1 favourite for the informative London Gold Cup at Newbury in May, but – in line with his pedigree – he has improved significantly since stepping up to a mile and a half, winning both subsequent starts.

He weaved through the field under Tom Marquand to claim the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot and supplemented that when once again arriving late to land the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

His victories at Ascot and Goodwood came on different ground conditions, so he is clearly versatile in that regard, and he looks an obvious improver for the step up to the Leger trip; his dam is a sister to Dartmouth, who won the Yorkshire Cup over a similar trip.

Weaknesses: This is by far his toughest test yet and his hold-up tactics may put him at a disadvantage should this turn tactical.

Odds: 5-1

What they say

William Haggas, trainer, speaking on August 7: "No-one really knows about the trip until you do it, and there are so few opportunities for three-year-olds at that sort of distance. There's obviously the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, but that's about it apart from handicaps. A lot of us will be guessing whether we'll get the trip, but I don't see a reason why he shouldn't be just as good at that trip anyway."

Form: 2211

Strengths: His Racing Post Rating has improved on each of his four starts, justifying strong market support to land the Melrose Handicap at York last time.

He looked a Group horse masquerading as a handicapper there and connections have subsequently forked out £50,000 to supplement him for this contest, suggesting they are hopeful of a big run.

Weaknesses: This represents a big step up in class from his Melrose run and RPRs suggest he must find a jolt of improvement to trouble the best of these.

Odds: 13-2

What they say

David Redvers, racing manager for owners Qatar Racing, speaking on August 30: "He's been a big improver and John and Thady have been patient with him. He's developed into a big, imposing horse now whereas he wasn't as a younger horse. You want a horse who is on the serious incline going into a race like the St Leger and he looks to be that."

Form: 2-1051

Strengths: Beaten just a head in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud on his final juvenile start and returned to action with an impressive six-and-a-half-length success in the Chester Vase, where he had subsequent Irish Derby second Adelaide River directly behind.

He was below that level in the Derby, and the King Edward VII Stakes, but bounced back to win the Group 3 Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury most recently.

His best form has come with ease in the ground, so the heavy showers that hit Town Moor over the weekend will have been welcomed.

Weaknesses: Has had more opportunities than most, including at this level, and regular pilot Frankie Dettori looks set to jump ship to ride stablemate Gregory.

Odds: 8-1

What they say

John Gosden, joint-trainer, following Arrest's win at Newbury, August 19: "The ground wasn't that bad, just good to soft. I thought that with the forecast rain the ground was going to be a bog, which Arrest likes, but he was fine. He was impressive today, but he was the Derby favourite, so he had to do that."

Verdict

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Gregory rates the one to be with, having looked every inch a St Leger horse when winning the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot in June. He was a beaten favourite in the Great Voltigeur last time, but simply went off too hard on the front end that day and under more conservative tactics he can reverse placings with the winner Continuous.

