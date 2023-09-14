Confirmed runners and riders for the St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Arrest will take on eight rivals in the final British Classic of the season after a field of nine was declared for the Betfred St Leger (3.35) at Doncaster on Saturday.

The son of Frankel was last seen winning the Group 3 Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury and has been backed into favouritism for the Leger following the recent wet weather and Frankie Dettori's decision to switch rides and reunite with the John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old.

Owned by Juddmonte, Arrest has won four of his eight career starts and put two disappointing runs in the Derby at Epsom and King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot behind him when scoring last time out.

Dettori, who is preparing for his final St Leger before he retires later this year, had originally opted to ride stablemate Gregory in the Group 1, but that position will now be filled by Kieran Shoemark.

Gregory, a Royal Ascot winner in the Queen's Vase under Dettori, saw his unbeaten run come to an end when third of five in the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes at York last month.

The Gosden team are attempting to win the race for the first time since 2019 and they will also rely on two-time winner Middle Earth , who will be ridden by Classic-winning jockey Oisin Murphy.

The King and Queen with Desert Hero after the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Meanwhile, Desert Hero , another winner at Royal Ascot in June, will attempt to become the first royal Classic winner since Dunfermline landed the St Leger in 1977.

Trained by William Haggas, the three-year-old stormed to a shock 18-1 success in the King George V Stakes at the royal meeting before following up in the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood. Desert Hero finished a neck clear of the Godolphin-owned Chesspiece , who reopposes again for Simon and Ed Crisford.

Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O'Brien holds a strong hand as he bids to win the race for the first time since Kew Gardens was successful in 2018. The trainer will be represented by Alexandroupolis , Continuous , Denmark and Tower Of London .

With the combination of soft ground and Dettori now riding, Arrest has moved to joint-favourite for the Doncaster Classic and is now 10-3 (from 5-1) with Coral, sitting alongside stablemate Gregory (from 5-2) at the head of the betting.

The firm's David Stevens, said: "With all his best form coming on softer going, it's no great surprise Arrest will give Frankie Dettori his final chance to win the St Leger, and as a result of the Italian's decision, his mount has joined Gregory at the head of the Doncaster betting

"Add in a first Classic runner for the King and Queen, and Saturday's race has all the ingredients to serve up a Classic treat."

Betfred St Leger (3.35 Saturday, Doncaster)

Coral: 10-3 Arrest, Gregory, 4 Continuous, 5 Desert Hero, 7 Middle Earth, 12 Tower Of London, Chesspiece, 20 Alexandroupolis, 40 Denmark

St Leger tip and 1-2-3 prediction

By Stuart Redding

1 Continuous

2 Middle Earth

3 Gregory

Only four stables are set to be represented, but this still looks a competitive running of the season's final Classic. Continuous is the one I like.

He came up short in the Prix du Jockey Club, but his five other starts have been much better and he took his form to a new level when winning the Great Voltigeur at York three weeks ago. Aidan O'Brien's colt proved far too strong for Gregory so it is quite surprising to see that rival currently trading as favourite.

Continuous 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

