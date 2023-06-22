Who does Frankie Dettori ride on Thursday at Royal Ascot and what are their chances?

Victory on Gregory in the Queen's Vase on Wednesday made sure Frankie Dettori won't leave his final Royal Ascot without a winner and he has a full book of rides on day three . . .

2.30 Royal Ascot: Norfolk Stakes

Forecast odds: 11-2

This American raider, trained by Queen Mary winner George Weaver, was bought recently at the Goffs London sale for a huge £800,000 and won his only start to date at Gulfstream by three and a half lengths. He has been shortening in the market since his stablemate Crimson Advocate won at Ascot on Wednesday.

However, he'll need to be high class to get the better of Elite Status, who posted arguably the most impressive juvenile performance of the season in the National Stakes, while American Rascal has long been touted as Wesley Ward's best hope of a winner.

Spotlight comment

Won 5f Gulfstream conditions race on debut; sold for £800,000 on Monday

No Nay Mets

3.05 Royal Ascot: King George V Stakes

Forecast odds: 5-1

Twice a winner from three starts, who makes his handicap debut. He's owned by Anthony Oppenheimer, who also owned his sire Cracksman and, like his father, this horse started his career with a win over a mile before being stepped up in trip.

Given the trainer-jockey-owner combination in play, it's easy to assume he could improve plenty throughout the season. This is a step up in distance which looks a plus, while connections obviously feel a mark of 92 is workable.

A word of warning is needed however – the form of his three performances hasn't worked out. No horse (bar Burglar) from any of his three runs has managed to win since.

Spotlight comment

2-3 in novices; bred to stay; this opening mark should be manageable at some stage soon

Burglar

3.40 Royal Ascot: Ribblesdale Stakes

Forecast odds: 11-2

A gallant second in the Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes on her only start this season, the daughter of Camelot looks likely to improve for stepping up in distance and it is clear her best is yet to come.

She'll have to reverse the form with the Aidan O'Brien-trained Warm Heart, however. A bigger threat is likely to come from the well-touted and impressive Goodwood scorer Al Asifah.

Spotlight comment

1m2f Listed runner-up on second start and open to further improvement now upped to 1m4f

Bluestocking

4.20 Royal Ascot: Gold Cup

Forecast odds: 11-2

A son of Frankel, who is three from three and won with plenty in hand last time out at Goodwood. That effort convinced connections to supplement him for this race and he's been well backed at lively odds en route to the royal meeting.

He's an unexposed four-year-old whose Racing Post Ratings have improved with each run, and he looks ready for this step into Group company. Whether he's up to Group 1 company will be decided here.

Spotlight comment

3-3 at much lower levels, but his handicap win was smart form and stack full of promise

Courage Mon Ami

5.00 Royal Ascot: Britannia Stakes

Forecast odds: 6-1

A three-year-old colt who was well backed and justified the support at York last time out. He's been raised 5lb but promises to be suited by a big field handicap like this. He's trained by Ralph Beckett, who will be brimming with confidence following an incredible 1-2 in the Royal Hunt Cup on Wednesday.

Draw bias will be key, as will luck in running, but he holds solid form claims at the very least.

Spotlight comment

Recent York winner; clearly going the right way and Frankie takes over for the first time

Quantum Impact

5.35 Royal Ascot: Hampton Court Stakes

Forecast odds: 9-2

A two-time winner who has finished fifth in his last two starts in the Dante and the Prix du Jockey Club. The son of Kingman takes a notable drop in grade here and should appreciate the ease in class.

Dettori rode the horse to victory in the Blue Riband Trial and the pair have been dealt a good draw in stall one. He should gain a strong position from there and have every chance if good enough.

Spotlight comment

Creditable fifth in Dante and Prix du Jockey Club; unlikely to be far away

Epictetus

6.10 Royal Ascot: Buckingham Palace Stakes

Forecast odds: 5-1

Perhaps better on the all-weather, given he's 3-6 in that sphere but 0-2 on turf, however his latest third at Newbury is solid form. Sonny Liston was back in ninth that day and since went on to finish runner-up in Wednesday's Royal Hunt Cup.

There is also hope a switch to Ascot may bring about further progress, with all-weather form generally transferring well to the track. He is an uncomplicated type who should be well-placed throughout.

Spotlight comment

Sparingly raced; progressive all-weather form; creditable third in second turf run (1m); more to come

Unforgotten

