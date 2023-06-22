Deputy Irish editor David Jennings takes you through the Royal Ascot card on Thursday . . .

Royal Ascot tips: Thursday

2.30 Royal Ascot Norfolk Stakes, 5f, Group 2

Elite Status looked like a rocket at Sandown but I just couldn't contemplate backing him at such a skimpy price, so Devious will do instead. He's enormous and there was a swagger about the way he won at Naas.

DJ's tip: Devious

Devious 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

3.05 Royal Ascot King George V Stakes, 1m4f, heritage handicap

Maybe it's foolish to be fancying a horse who has never graced grass before, well in public anyway, but Tagabawa might be chucked in off 97. The four-runner event he won at Kempton in April could hardly have worked out better. The second and fourth won next time and the third was beaten only a short head. He's a half-brother to Manobo so is certainly bred to be better than a 97-rated handicapper.

DJ's tip: Tagabawa

Tagabawa 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.40 Royal Ascot Ribblesdale Stakes, 1m4f, Group 2

The world and her mother seem to think Al Asifah is awesome, and she might well be, but she is odds-on in a 19-runner Ribblesdale and she beat trees at Goodwood. If she hadn't been supplemented, Infinite Cosmos would be my strongest fancy of the day. I haven't lost any faith since her Musidora defeat. She's smart and still might win this even with the equine version of Dina Asher-Smith in here. Either way, she is terrific each-way value at around 7-1.

DJ's tip: Infinite Cosmos

Infinite Cosmos 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

4.20 Royal Ascot Gold Cup, 2m4f, Group 1

I was tempted by Echoes In Rain, she's a better mare than Burning Victory who was only beaten a length and a half in a better running last year, but I have a feeling she'll finish somewhere between second and fifth. Emily Dickinson has long been my fancy for this and you can forget her Saval Beg fiasco. She's better judged on her Navan win in April and this trip might well be the making of her. In Aidan O'Brien we once again trust.

DJ's tip: Emily Dickinson

Emily Dickinson 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

5.00 Royal Ascot Britannia Stakes, 1m, heritage handicap

This has been a rotten race for favourites. None have won in the last decade so what am I going to do? Yes, you guessed it. Tip the favourite. Quantum Impact still looks to have room to manoeuvre off his mark and the booking of Frankie is always notable.

DJ's tip: Quantum Impact

Quantum Impact 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

5.35 Royal Ascot Hampton Court Stakes, 1m2f, Group 3

The London Gold Cup produced one of the most thrilling finishes of the season and the one I took away from it was Bold Act. He powered home and looks tailor-made for a race like this.

DJ's tip: Bold Act

Bold Act 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

6.10 Royal Ascot Buckingham Palace Stakes, 7f, handicap

You can't blame Clive Cox for trying Kingdom Come over a mile. The experiment went well, but he didn't just quite get home. He's a seven-furlong specialist and could even be a Group performer over this trip. Expect him to prove himself to be much better than a mark of 102 over his optimum trip, maybe even here.

DJ's tip: Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Clive Cox

Today's top Royal Ascot betting offer

£40 in free bets for Royal Ascot. New Sky Bet customers can place a bet on Royal Ascot and receive £40 in free bets.

New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply . 18+. Begambleaware.org .

Read these next:

2023 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict

'We've talked about this for a year' - key trainer quotes for the Gold Cup

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

