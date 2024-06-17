'We'll review the situation daily' - more watering not ruled out during Royal Ascot with dry and warm week ahead

The entire track was watered at Ascot on Monday and further irrigation has not been ruled out during the royal meeting with a dry and warm forecast set.

The going is good to firm, good in places ahead of the five-day showpiece, and 5mm of water was applied to both the straight track and round course before racing gets under way on Tuesday.

Speaking on Monday, clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "We've had a very pleasant day where it's been dry and warm and it's good to firm, good in places. We put 5mm on the straight course on Monday morning and did so on the round course in the evening."

The week is now expected to be dry at the Berkshire track, although there is a threat of thunderstorms, and Stickels is keeping a close eye on whether further watering will be required during the meeting. Ascot has had 8.2mm of rainfall in the last week.

Ascot's clerk of the course Chris Stickels Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He added: "Our forecast has changed slightly with some high pressure coming in. We're going to be fine and dry for Tuesday and Wednesday, but possibly throughout the whole week. There's a thunderstorm threat as the temperatures rise from Thursday, though.

"With regards to watering, we'll review the situation daily during and after racing to see if we need to do any more or not."

Royal Ascot begins on Tuesday with the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30 ), one of three Group 1 races on the opening day alongside the King Charles III Stakes (3.45 ) and St James's Palace Stakes (4.25 ).

