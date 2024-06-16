Top international jockeys win visa race to ride for British trainers at Royal Ascot

Leading European jockeys appear to have won their race against time to clear visa restrictions to ride for British trainers at Royal Ascot this year, with several top riders based in France booked for Newmarket stables on day one of the royal meeting.

Mickael Barzalona, attending on day one to ride Dolayli in the Queen Anne, also partners Symbol Of Honour for Charlie Appleby in the Coventry Stakes and the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Knight in the Wolferton. In the same race Christophe Soumillon, over for the high-profile rides on Big Rock and Darlinghurst in the Queen Anne and St James's Palace respectively, rides Haunted Dream for the now Newmarket-based Hamad Al-Jehani.

Maxime Guyon, whose agent Pierre-Alain Chereau said on Friday he was keen to find additional rides for his jockey, partners joint-favourite Facteur Cheval in the Queen Anne but has no other rides on the opening day.

Speaking at Chantilly on Sunday, Chereau said: "Since this problem emerged everyone has been working together in a positive way to resolve it. Ascot has made Maxime feel very welcome and we hope he'll be able to show the best of himself at such a world-renowned and prestigious meeting."

The matter came to light after a communication from the BHA on Tuesday, which they were adamant was a reminder of changes to visa restrictions which came in for EU-based riders post-Brexit. They pointed to the information on the BHA website , which they say was also updated at the time.

However, all agents working on behalf of European riders contacted by the Racing Post said Tuesday's letter was the first they had seen of the requirement, resulting in panic, a mad scramble and 48-hour express visa applications.

The International Sportsperson’s visa has long been a requirement for visiting jockeys from outside the EU who wish to add to their book of rides alongside horses they are flying in to partner at major British meetings, and since Brexit the UK Home Office visa regulations have applied to European riders as well.

With the waiting time on the visa usually three weeks, and the communication coming a week before the start of British racing's one truly global celebration, there has been plenty of behind-the-scenes work since Wednesday, which appears to have paid off.

Ascot's director of racing Nick Smith said: "It's good news everyone's managed to resolve it. As the BHA said, these rules have been in place for a while and they've been informing other racing jurisdictions. What's encouraging is how quickly it's been resolved. It looks like we've got a positive resolution and that's fantastic.

"It really is a massive part of Royal Ascot to have these big names from overseas, and one of the key plusses to this year's royal meeting is the weight of the French equine contingent coming over. Of course, they bring along the top jockeys who can now pick up extra rides, and that gives it an added dimension.

"We also have Joel Rosario coming over to ride for Wesley [Ward, American trainer] and we've Rachel King from Australia, so that's all very exciting."

