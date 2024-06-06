Australia turns to Oisin Murphy again as jockey is snapped up for big hope Asfoora in Royal Ascot Group 1 sprint
Oisin Murphy has been booked to ride Australia's big Royal Ascot hope Asfoora, who has been reported in peak condition for the King Charles III Stakes on June 18.
Murphy is proving popular with the meeting's overseas challengers, having also been booked for the Australian-trained Kitty Rose in the Sandringham Stakes, and will take over from Asfoora's regular jockey Mitchell Aitken.
Trainer Henry Dwyer brought over Aitken to ride the mare in last month's Temple Stakes at Haydock, but always planned to use a European jockey at Ascot and got the man he wanted in the three-time British champion.
