'It will be weird if he’s not riding' - Frankie Dettori expected at Royal Ascot but not in the saddle

Can Frankie Dettori bow out from Royal Ascot in style?
Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after riding Courage Mon Ami to win the Gold CupCredit: Tom Dulat

Frankie Dettori will return to Britain for Royal Ascot this year but it appears increasingly unlikely he will ride at a meeting he has routinely made his own.

However, given the rider’s affinity for Royal Ascot, and his decision to go back on his plan to retire still fresh in the memory, Paddy Power have made Dettori just 2-1 to return to action at the track this month.

Last year Dettori lit up what was expected to be his final Royal Ascot before retirement, with Courage Mon Ami’s victory in the Gold Cup the highlight of his four winners.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

