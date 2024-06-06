Britain
'It will be weird if he’s not riding' - Frankie Dettori expected at Royal Ascot but not in the saddle
Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after riding Courage Mon Ami to win the Gold CupCredit: Tom Dulat
Frankie Dettori will return to Britain for Royal Ascot this year but it appears increasingly unlikely he will ride at a meeting he has routinely made his own.
However, given the rider’s affinity for Royal Ascot, and his decision to go back on his plan to retire still fresh in the memory, Paddy Power have made Dettori just 2-1 to return to action at the track this month.
Last year Dettori lit up what was expected to be his final Royal Ascot before retirement, with Courage Mon Ami’s victory in the Gold Cup the highlight of his four winners.
Peter Scargill
- Lorcan Williams banned for three days for attempting to weigh-in without his saddle at Uttoxeter
- D-Day 80th anniversary - the human and equine stories linked to one of the most pivotal moments in 20th century history
- Assessing Wathnan Racing's formidable squadron of stars after huge Royal Ascot spending frenzy
- Gold Cup-winning trainer Mark Bradstock remembered for his 'true brilliance' at memorial service
- Hong Kong star Vincent Ho finally back for more with Glorious Goodwood kicking off month-long stay in Britain
