Wathnan Racing snap up eyecatching debut winner with Royal Ascot aim
Wathnan Racing have added another exciting Royal Ascot prospect to their roster with the purchase of Norfolk Stakes hopeful Shadow Army.
The Qatari operation acquired the juvenile from the Bronte Collection syndicate at the end of May and will keep him in training with Richard Fahey after an eyecatching win on his debut at York last month.
With York runner-up Francisco's Piece going on to Listed success at Chantilly on Sunday, Wathnan Racing's adviser Richard Brown is optimistic the new purchase can make his presence felt at the royal meeting in two weeks' time.
