'We only found out on Wednesday' - French-based jockeys in race to meet visa rules over British-trained rides at Royal Ascot

A number of the highest-profile jockeys in Europe have found themselves in a race against time to clear visa restrictions which would enable them to take outside rides for British-based trainers at Royal Ascot next week.

The Racing Post understands that one big-name French-based jockey could be sweating on clearance to take up as many as three Group 1 rides across the week.

The International Sportsperson’s visa has long been a requirement for visiting jockeys from the US, Asia and Australasia who wish to add to their book of rides alongside the horses they are flying in to partner at major British meetings.