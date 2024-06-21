'This might be the last time we will see her in a handicap' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on day four at Royal Ascot

What's the big story?

Aidan O'Brien seemed genuinely gobsmacked that Opera Singer performed so creditably in the Irish 1,000 Guineas. She was only 7-2, but the way the master trainer was talking about her in the lead-up to the race she should have been double, treble or even quadruple that price. She, by all accounts, couldn't win given the prep she had.

She didn't win it, but she certainly surprised her trainer by finishing an honourable third there and now she is favourite for the Coronation Stakes (3.45) , despite the fact the British and French 1,000 Guineas winners are in the field, as well as Ramatuelle, who traded at a low of 1.04 in running on the Betfair Exchange at Newmarket.

It is a hot race, but the spectacular show by Opera Singer in last season's Prix Marcel Boussac is still fresh in the memory and it might just take something very special to beat her if, as her trainer thinks, she takes a giant leap forward from her Curragh reappearance.

Will Fairy Godmother grant punters their wish?

Yes. Her magic powers are more powerful than any juvenile filly I have seen this season, and she landed the same Naas Group 3 that the last two winners of the Albany Stakes (2.30) won.

What could you possibly not like about her? The price, perhaps? But we can get over that.

The manner of that Naas victory was very easy on the eye. She's got serious acceleration and I shall be surprised if Mountain Breeze is able to blow her away. Very surprised.

What's the bet of the day?

Indelible in the Sandringham Stakes (5.05) , without a shadow of a doubt. She simply has to be a smart filly to win the way she did at Doncaster and I have a feeling she's very smart.

She travelled sweetly to the two-furlong pole but looked beaten all ends up a furlong out. She couldn't win at that stage and looked as though she might finish third at best. She not only won, but ended up scoring snugly, and this might just be the last time we will see her in a handicap.

What's the lay of the day?

Diego Velazquez does not appear to be progressing and I couldn't have him on my mind in the King Edward VII Stakes (5.40) .

Who wins the Commonwealth Cup (3.05) ?

Now that there is no Vandeek in the way, the goals have become a bit bigger for Inisherin and I expect him to win. He's quick and looked more professional at Haydock last time.

