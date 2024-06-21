Harry Wilson's Royal Ascot tips on Friday: 'I can't understand why she's twice the price of those rivals here'

Harry Wilson with his advice for all seven races at Royal Ascot on Friday . . .

2.30 Royal Ascot

Albany Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry's tip: Mountain Breeze

Mountain Breeze has looked seriously impressive in winning her two starts with plenty in hand, latterly pulling away in the closing stages on her first try at this trip. She's closely related to Pinatubo, who was exceptional in his juvenile campaign, and looks a smart prospect.

Mountain Breeze 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.05 Royal Ascot

Commonwealth Cup (Group 1), 6f

Harry's tip: Lake Forest

Lake Forest created a fine impression when winning the Gimcrack last year and, although I'd have preferred to have seen him since disappointing in the Middle Park, he's worth chancing in an open contest. It can't be a coincidence that his three defeats have coincided with trips to Newmarket, while he's won both starts on more conventional, galloping tracks like the one he faces here, so there's every chance he'll outrun his big odds.

Lake Forest 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

3.45 Royal Ascot

Coronation Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: Porta Fortuna

Porta Fortuna emerged with huge credit after finishing second in the 1,000 Guineas on her reappearance, splitting a pair of race-fit rivals, and I can't understand why she's almost twice the price of those rivals here. Her Cheveley Park victory and half-length second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf proved her ability at this level and having shown she's trained on, I expect this course winner to improve for that run and reverse that Newmarket form.

Porta Fortuna 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

4.25 Royal Ascot

Duke of Edinburgh Stakes, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Ziggy

Ziggy hadn't been seen for 451 days before reappearing with a fine second behind an impressive stablemate in a 1m2f handicap at Epsom last month, form that has been franked by the winner, who is now rated 17lb higher. His latest second is good form too, with the winner a close third in Listed company on his next start, and a return to a more conventional track might help. Harry Eustace saddled a couple of seconds on the opening day and can go one better here.

Ziggy 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Harry Eustace

5.05 Royal Ascot

Sandringham Stakes, 1m

Harry's tip: Battle Queen

Battle Queen took five starts to get off the mark but did so in good fashion on her first go on turf at Nottingham last time, beating a 90-rated rival who has since placed in a good handicap at Epsom. She was a good second in a handicap at Southwell on her penultimate start and that form has received a serious boost with winner Francophone finishing runner-up in the Musidora and winning a Listed race since. She's only 3lb higher than that day and may be better treated than most.

Battle Queen 17:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Andrew Balding

5.40 Royal Ascot

King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Macduff

Macduff's Derby performance was too bad to be true and I'm sure he'll put up a much better show here, with the fast ground very much in his favour. He had fantastic form as a juvenile, ran a great race in the Classic trial on his reappearance and is superbly bred for the job. Ralph Beckett is clearly happy with him and he looks a big price, especially if the first-time cheekpieces have the desired effect.

Macduff 17:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

6.15 Royal Ascot

Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes, 5f

Harry's tip: Vantheman

Vantheman ran a mighty race to finish third behind Jubilee Walk at York last time, considering three of the first four home were drawn in stalls one, two and three and he was drawn on the other side in 13, and a 5lb pull can see him reverse form with that rival. The third Pilgrim gave the form a big boost when running away with a handicap on his next start and he could make light of a 2lb rise.

Vantheman 18:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

