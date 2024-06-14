'She's crying out for a race' - James Tate supplements Royal Dress for Duke of Cambridge after luckless run at Epsom

James Tate says the way Royal Dress has bounced out of an unlucky-in-running third in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes on Derby day made it a straightforward decision to supplement her for Wednesday's Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Owned by Saeed Manana, Royal Dress has taken her form to a new high since she switched to Tate's yard in Newmarket from Richard Hannon, winning the Listed Conqueror Stakes at Goodwood on her first run for her new stable before finishing a luckless third in the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth.

Tate said he had "mixed emotions" watching Royal Dress being repeatedly denied a clear run in the closing stages at Epsom but could not be any happier with the way she has emerged from that race and added her to the Duke Of Cambridge field for £12,000 on Thursday.

"She came out of it so well and like she hadn't had a race so we thought we'd roll the dice and supplement her," said Tate. "She really seemed to come on from winning that Listed race to Epsom and she's bouncing. She's fresh, jumping around the paddock and looking dangerous, so she's crying out for a race and we've found her one."

James Tate: trainer of Royal Dress Credit: Edward Whitaker

Her Goodwood victory came on soft ground and, with rain in the forecast before and during the royal meeting, Tate felt there was no time like the present to test the daughter of Night Of Thunder at Group 2 level.

"It was a mix of emotions at Epsom," the trainer added. "She was all dressed up with nowhere to go but on the other hand it was nice for her to show us she was what we thought she was and a genuine Group filly.

"Any rain which does fall will be a bonus for her and we felt the Ascot race wasn't that much different to the races she's run in this year. Laurel has a little bit to prove coming off a layoff and possibly Ocean Jewel is the pick of the form but it's got an open look to it."

Royal Dress is one of 19 possibles for the Duke of Cambridge after Thursday's confirmation stage and a general 16-1 chance with bookmakers. Laurel, whose last run came in last season's Group 1 Lockinge Stakes, heads the market at 3-1 with William Hill and Sky Bet.

Tate said Royal Dress is likely to be his only runner at the royal meeting, having decided to bypass Group 1 entries with Electric Storm in favour of the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle on June 29.

Duke of Cambridge Stakes (3.45 Royal Ascot, Wednesday)

bet365: 9-4 Laurel, 7-2 Rogue Millennium, 8 Breege, Ocean Jewel, Sparks Fly, 16 Royal Dress, Running Lion, 20 bar

