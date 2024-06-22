Saturday at Royal Ascot: Kinross taken out of Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee due to the ground on sell-out final day

Your one-stop shop for Royal Ascot news on Saturday . . .

Non-runners: Kinross out of day five feature

Two-time Group 1 winner Kinross is a notable absentee from Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.45 ), the feature race on the final day of Royal Ascot.

The Ralph Beckett-trained seven-year-old, who had been around a 6-1 shot, has been declared a non-runner due to the ground, which remains good to firm following a dry night.

The Group 1 sprint is a wide-open betting heat with Mill Stream heading the market at 4-1, Shartash and Mitbaahy at 5-1 and Believing and The Wizard Of Eye at 6-1.

Although a seven-furlong specialist with a high level of form of soft ground, Kinross has shown admirable versatility, to go with his undoubted class, by winning the Champions Sprint at Ascot in 2022 and finishing second in it last year.

However, he failed to land a blow in the last two runnings of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee, finishing eighth in 2022 and seventh last year, both occasions on good to firm ground.

Kinross, who has not run since the Champions Sprint last October, is an 8-1 chance for the My Pension Expert July Cup at Newmarket on July 13.

Trueshan, a non-runner in Thursday's Gold Cup, has again been taken out due to the ground in the Queen Alexandra Stakes (6.15 ).

Non-runners

2.30 3 Chilly Breeze (self-certificate), 6 Harvey (self-certificate), 12 Seaplane (vet's certificate)

3.45 4 Kinross (self-certificate - going)

5.05 23 Aleezdancer (going), 25 Gorak (self-certificate)

5.40 5 Balmacara (self-certificate - going), 7 Primo Lara (self-certificate)

6.15 1 Trueshan (self-certificate - going), 12 Ndaawi (self-certificate - going)

Updated at 9.30am

Watch: Good Morning Royal Ascot

Going update: ground remains good to firm

The going for the final day of Royal Ascot remains good to firm following a predominantly dry night at the Berkshire track.

A small amount of rain had been forecast to fall but it did not materialise and although the threat of showers remains, they are only expected to be minor.

Officials applied 4mm of water on the straight track and 3mm on the round course overnight.

Speaking just before 8am, clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "The ground is good to firm. We had a few spots of rain overnight but nothing that measured in the rain gauge. We may get a shower but it's very minimal and due to clear up with some sunny spells later."

The GoingStick readings were updated at 8am as follows – stands' side 8.6, centre 8.8, far side 8.5, round 7.7.

Posted at 8am

No tickets available

The final day of Royal Ascot has proved such a hot ticket that the course has posted on X to warn those without one not to travel to the Berkshire track.

The post said: "Tickets are sold out across all enclosures on Saturday. There will be no on the day availability. Please do not arrive without a valid ticket."

A total of 68,128 spectators attended the Saturday last year.

Posted at 8.40am

