'He's the best juvenile I've seen this season' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on day five at Royal Ascot

What's the big story?

Calling all sprinting fans: please meet at 8am on Saturday morning in car park two, across the road from the main entrance at Ascot, where a search party will be formed. We will be on the lookout for top-class sprinters, the next Blue Point, or Battaash, or a Sole or Slade Power. A Pivotal would be perfect.

I don't think I'm stepping out of line here in suggesting there have been better runnings of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.45 ), quite possibly every single one of them since the race was first established as the All-Aged Stakes in 1868.

That's not to say there aren't some classy sprinters in this year's race, by the way. It's still an intriguing event and a cracking betting heat, but it's missing a sprinting star. That said, you could argue Art Power fits the bill and victory for the seven-year-old elder statesman here would warm the soul.

Who wins the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes?

Mill Stream . I never thought I would be fancying him to win a Group 1 race, but he's improving, did extremely well to win at York and looks one of the few in here who is actually on the upgrade. I think 5-1 is more than fair.

What's the bet of the day?

Age Of Gold is the best juvenile I've seen this season. There, I've said it. When he won at Yarmouth my immediate reaction was that he would win the Coventry Stakes next time. He probably would have too, given the blanket finish on Tuesday, but Charlie Appleby has waited for the Chesham Stakes (2.30 ) over a furlong further instead and that looks a shrewd move.

Plenty went wrong at Yarmouth, but he was still head and shoulders above the opposition and it is worth pointing out that the third horse home that day was beaten only three and a half lengths in the Coventry on Tuesday at 80-1.

What's the lay of the day?

It has to be Hand Of God in the Golden Gates Stakes (5.40 ). Connections deserve a change of luck after King's Gambit on Thursday, but I'm not sure this is where the compensation will be paid out. He didn't impress me in a poor race at Sandown and there are enough dangers to think 5-2 is a terrible price.

Who wins the Wokingham?

Can I have one drawn high and one drawn low, please? Thank you.

Let's go low first with Aleezdancer , who hated Epsom as much as I hate electro house music. He detested the place. If the rain arrives before the Wokingham (5.05 ), he becomes very interesting from stall three. Albasheer is in 31 and looks sure to have some sort of say. If the gaps open, watch out.

