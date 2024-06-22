- More
Harry Wilson returns with more Royal Ascot tips for the final day after finding a 7-2 winner on Friday
Harry Wilson with his advice for all seven races at Royal Ascot on Saturday . . .
2.30 Royal Ascot
Chesham Stakes (Listed), 7f
Harry's tip: Age Of Gold
Age Of Gold created a very favourable impression on his 6f debut, when well on top at the finish despite being slowly away and bumped at the start. The third was beaten little more than three lengths in the Coventry on Tuesday, so the form looks solid, while William Buick suggested he would benefit from the extra furlong. He fetched €625,000 as a yearling, is related to numerous winners and a bold show is expected.
3.05 Royal Ascot
Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f
Harry's tip: Desert Hero
This has been the plan all along for Continuous and he might just be better than his rivals, but it took him a while to hit top gear last year and I'm happy to take him on with Desert Hero. He reappeared with a fine second over a trip too short at Sandown and was too bad to be true at Newbury last time. The return to this track, where he won the King George V Stakes at last year's royal meeting, looks a positive and he's been freshened up nicely since his last run.
3.45 Royal Ascot
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, 6f
Harry's tip: Mitbaahy
Mitbaahy hasn't had many goes over 6f, but his closing fourth on his reappearance at Newmarket over this trip was eyecatching and he showed his effectiveness at this distance when coming home fast and late under a trademark Jamie Spencer ride in a Group 2 at the Curragh last time. He'll probably need to improve again, but he's still very much unexposed over this trip and looks a sprinter on the up.
4.25 Royal Ascot
Jersey Stakes (Group 3), 7f
Harry's tip: Haatem
I can't believe that Haatem isn't favourite. He was a fine third in the the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket before going down by just a head in the Irish equivalent to high-class stablemate Rosallion, who took the St James's Palace on Tuesday. This is a big drop in class, he won a Group 2 over this trip last year and he can confirm Guineas form with River Tiber.
5.05 Royal Ascot
Wokingham Stakes, 6f
Harry's tip: Harry Three
Harry Three was a rising force in his three-year-old season, winning back-to-back handicaps and running away with a Listed race in Deauville before being far from disgraced in finishing four lengths off Highfield Princess in the Prix Maurice de Gheest. We didn't see him for 630 days after a middling effort in the Betfair Sprint Cup that year, but there was plenty of promise in his return at Salisbury last month and he could still have more to offer. Ryan Moore is back on board, too.
5.40 Royal Ascot
Golden Gates Stakes, 1m2f
Harry's tip: Arabic Legend
Arabic Legend is highly thought of by owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum and has been campaigned as a Derby horse this year, finishing fourth in the Blue Riband before disappointing in the Lingfield Derby Trial. His Epsom victor Bellum Justum finished third in the Hampton Court here on Thursday, while the Lingfield race is working out superbly well. A mark of 98 could well underestimate him on this more conventional track.
6.15 Royal Ascot
Queen Alexandra Stakes, 2m5½f
Harry's tip: Run For Oscar
If Queenstown stays the trip, he may be very difficult to beat, but this must have been a long-term plan for Run For Oscar after his luckless third in the race last year and he can reverse form with Dawn Rising. He was travelling all over them in the straight last year but had nowhere to go until the leaders had already got away from him and armed with a 3lb pull with the winner, he can go two places better here.
'He's the best juvenile I've seen this season' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on day five at Royal Ascot
