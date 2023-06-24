Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien reign supreme again as Royal Ascot's leading trainer and jockey

For the tenth time in the last 14 years Ryan Moore finished Royal Ascot as the meeting’s leading rider with six victories across the five days.

Moore, who landed the title last year for the first time since 2018, had entered the day one winner ahead of Frankie Dettori in the standings having guided Paddington, River Tiber, Warm Heart, Vauban and Okita Sushi to victory.

With Dettori unable to find a winner on his final day riding at Royal Ascot, Moore was able to take the title, with Dawn Rising giving him a sixth win when landing the Queen Alexandra Stakes.

Dawn Rising’s victory moved Moore to within two winners of Dettori’s Royal Ascot haul of 81 winners during his career and Moore will be by far and away the most prolific jockey riding at next year’s royal meeting, with his 79 winners putting him 45 victories clear of William Buick in third.

The leading trainer award was secured by Aidan O’Brien for the 12th time, with the surprise success of Age Of Kings in the Jersey Stakes proving the crucial victory. O’Brien ended the week tied on winners with John and Thady Gosden, but was able to lift the prize once again due to having six seconds compared to the Gosdens’ one.

Completing a clean sweep of the awards for Coolmore was the ownership partnership of Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and Georg von Opel, better known by the name of his breeding operation Westerberg. The Coolmore partners – as the group is known – shared four victories together, headlined by Paddington’s success in Tuesday’s Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes.

On a day that was dominated by long-priced horses winning and hitting the frame at Royal Ascot, the Tote placepot dividend paid out £36,284.30 to a £1 stake with 14.53 units successful.

Leading jockeys

(wins-seconds-thirds)

Ryan Moore 6-8-2

Frankie Dettori 4-3-2

Hollie Doyle 3-1-6

Rossa Ryan 2-2-2

Tom Marquand 2-2-5

Leading trainers

Aidan O’Brien 4-6-2

John and Thady Gosden 4-1-0

Archie Watson 3-1-0

Roger Varian 2-2-1

Joseph O’Brien 2-2-1

