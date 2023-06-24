'It's been some journey' - Frankie Dettori reflects on his special association with Royal Ascot

Frankie Dettori described his association with Royal Ascot as “some journey” after his final mount at Flat racing’s big festival on Saturday.

Dettori rode four winners this week, including a ninth Gold Cup success aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained Courage Mon Ami, to take his tally at Royal Ascot to 81 winners.

His first ride at the meeting was in 1987, with Markofdistinction his first winner in the Queen Anne three years later. Dettori enjoyed 15 winners across three years at the fixture between 1997 and 1999 and was leading rider on seven occasions.

Dettori, who was in the fourth royal carriage with his wife Catherine before racing, said: “It’s been some journey and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. Ascot has been a lucky place for me and I’ve ridden some phenomenal horses for some great trainers and owners.

“This week has been so hard but I’ve loved it. It hasn’t hit me yet that it’s my last Royal Ascot because it’s been so good. I’ve won the Gold Cup, rode four winners and got past 80, which is what I wanted to do.

“It was great to go to Windsor Castle before racing today. I didn’t have lunch though – I watched other people having lunch! It was one of the best things I’ve done to be in the royal carriage – it was unbelievable to watch the crowds and see the cheers and love for the King and Queen.

“It’s a little bit sad to have my last Royal Ascot ride but I’ve had a really good run at it and to finish in second place behind Lester [Piggott] in the all-time standings is an honour.”

Dettori picked Gold Cup day in 2019 when he rode the first four winners, including Stradivarius in the feature, as among his most memorable afternoons at the meeting.

He said: “It was amazing to win the first four races that day. That was a great afternoon and I remember the roar when I hit the front on Turgenev in the Britannia. It felt like the stand was going to come down.”

Ryan Moore was the leading rider at this year’s meeting with six winners and paid tribute to Dettori.

Moore said on ITV: “Frankie is still here for a bit longer yet but he’s the most beautiful rider you’ll ever see. If you wanted to build a jockey, that’s how you would build one. He’s an unbelievable talent and a tough boy. He’s always wanting to be at the top and to stay at the top for 35 years takes a lot. That’s not easy.”

Queen’s Vase scorer Gregory, Albany winner Porta Fortuna and Coppice, who was successful in the Sandringham, were Dettori’s other winners this week, with his final mount Knockbrex finishing unplaced in the Golden Gates Stakes.

