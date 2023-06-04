Epsom protesters bailed as Jockey Club considers taking legal action against Animal Rising

Animal rights protesters arrested by police in connection with plans to prevent this year’s Derby from being run have been bailed pending further investigation, including two women who were apprehended by officers “moments before” they were about to run on to the course.

A total of 31 people were arrested by Surrey Police before and during racing at Epsom on Saturday on suspicion of conspiracy to intentionally cause a public nuisance, although the protest group Animal Rising claimed Ben Newman, a director of the organisation, had been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Newman was able to get on to the course but was removed by police and security without impacting the race.

Nineteen women and 12 men, aged between 18-57, were arrested as part of the policing against the protests, with one protester, a 39-year-old woman, travelling to Epsom from France.

Clive Davies, chief superintendent in charge of policing at the Derby, said: “I am incredibly proud of every single officer, staff member and volunteer who worked in the run-up to the event and at the event itself. They played a vital role in protecting the public and preventing and responding to criminality.

“This includes the officers and event security who put themselves in harm’s way when a man recklessly ran on to the racetrack during a live race. The decisive actions of officers and event security meant they were able to quickly remove the man, which kept everyone safe.

“We absolutely support people’s rights to peacefully protest, but we differentiate between this and unacceptable criminal behaviour.”

Animal Rising activists at the official protest area at Epsom racecourse Credit: Edward Whitaker

An injunction covering much of Epsom racecourse was in force on Saturday, to act as a deterrent to protesters entering the track, as they had done when delaying the start of April’s Grand National by 14 minutes.

A spokesman for the Jockey Club, Epsom’s owner, said it was considering taking legal action against the individual who made it on to the course, while costs for the extra security could potentially be sought from Animal Rising.

The spokesman said: “We were always very clear that having been granted the High Court injunction we would not hesitate to enforce it should Animal Rising or anyone breach the court order. Following their reckless and illegal actions we have been in touch with our lawyers about the next steps in this process.”

The attendance for this year’s Derby was estimated to be 20,000 by the Jockey Club, a drop from last year’s attendance of 37,274 when the race formed part of Queen Elizabeth II’s official Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Strikes by train drivers were put forward as a main reason for the drop by the spokesman, who said: “We saw good demand for tickets at this year’s Derby festival, but there can be no doubt having no train service into Epsom across both days due to strikes had a significant impact.

“Data from previous years shows around 12,000 people a day come by train, and following on from record sell-out attendances for the event in 2022 we are looking forward to building on this year’s platform to regain that momentum in 2024 and beyond.”

