'It's exciting to be going there with a runner' - Gemma Tutty's royal plans for Epsom sprint star Blue Storm

Gemma Tutty is looking ahead to Royal Ascot before a possible step up to Group 2 company at Glorious Goodwood with Blue Storm, who won the £75,000 3YO Dash at Epsom on Saturday and was the trainer's first runner at the track.

Success with the David Lowe-owned son of Blue Point means Tutty has already smashed her personal best prize-money haul, halfway through her third season since taking the licence at her yard on the North Yorkshire Moors in 2022.

"It was the first time I've ever been to Epsom. I've done Sandown, Ascot and now Epsom once each and we're one from one at all of them," Tutty said.