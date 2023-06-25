'Nightmare for punters' as stats show biggest average-priced set of Royal Ascot winners in last decade

It was another Royal Ascot to remember but not for punters as long-priced winners dominated each of the five days.

The average starting price (SP) at the meeting was 16.88, the highest since 12.41 in 2021 and up from 6.87 in 2015, reflecting how many outsiders won.

Valiant Force’s 150-1 success in the Norfolk caused a huge shock on day three, while the five-day festival also witnessed winners at odds of 80-1, 50-1 and 33-1, with some big-priced horses also finishing in the places.

Those returns inflated the mean average but even the median price of the winners – the middle SP of all 35 winners ranked from highest to lowest – was 9-1, higher than anything else in the last decade and double the 9-2 in 2014.

Paddy Power’s Paul Binfield said: "On a few of the days there were a few bookie-friendly results and it was a tough week for punters. Anyone coming away from the royal extravaganza winning has done really well because it certainly seemed to favour the bookies, whereas in other years it’s been the other way round.

"I called it an absolutely crazy day on Saturday looking at those SPs. We had five double-figure winners, which included the 80-1 winner Khaadem in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, and it was a bit of a nightmare for punters trying to get hold of those results."

The jockeys' title at this year’s royal meeting went to Ryan Moore, who rode six winners, while Frankie Dettori had four victories at his final Royal Ascot as he prepares to retire from the saddle later this year.

Binfield added: "The multiple mayhem we were worried about was Frankie and Ryan every day. Ryan had the treble on the first day and Frankie was popular all week, while they both had a nice amount of winners.

Valiant Force (purple): Rossa Ryan brings him home a shock 150-1 winner of the Norfolk Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"Punters were expecting Frankie to go out on a high at the scene of his greatest triumph of the magnificent seven.

"On the final day, Kinross was popular and so was his final ride on Knockbrex. Unfortunately, they didn’t get the results but Frankie did them a few turns during the week."

A total of 25 different trainers enjoyed winners across the 35 races and Binfield added: "It was absolutely brilliant seeing people like Julie Camacho in the winner's enclosure and Gavin Cromwell, who has done so well with staying hurdler Flooring Porter.

"It’s what we want, competitive racing. It's great seeing these smaller yards coming in and taking away some of the major prizes."

Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes broke the record for turnover on a World Pool race. A total of HK$66.2 million (£6.65m/€7.73m) was bet into the pool, eclipsing the HK$66.1m waged on the 2022 Derby.

The next two biggest pools of the week were in Friday’s Commonwealth Cup and Thursday's Ribblesdale Stakes, which both turned over HK$50.5m.

Saturday’s total turnover of HK$323.4m (£32.49m/€37.78m) was the third highest World Pool day of all time, behind the Friday and Saturday of Royal Ascot last year.

Total World Pool turnover for Royal Ascot this year was HK$1.5 billion (£150.68m/€175.25m), down on last year’s total of HK$1.6bn.

Read more:

