Minimal showers expected at Ascot as track waters overnight
Despite the potential for a shower overnight, Ascot watered after racing on Friday to maintain the going at good to firm.
With the possibility of just a millimetre of rainfall ahead of Saturday's racing, clerk of the course Chris Stickels and his team applied four millimetres to the straight course and three millimetres to the round course.
After a warm and dry day of top-quality racing, witnessed by a 57,743-strong crowd – up from last year's 57,353 – Stickels said: "We're going to put a little bit of water on overnight just to keep the ground where it is.
"There's the possibility of a shower overnight, but if it comes it's minimal. They're saying one millimetre, if that. So with that in mind we'll put four millimetres on the straight track and three on the round."
