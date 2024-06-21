Royal Ascot punter wins £200,000 after Fairy Godmother defies the odds to land £100,000 on-course wager

A Royal Ascot punter won a mammoth £200,000 thanks to Fairy Godmother's remarkable victory in the Albany Stakes after placing a £100,000 bet on course with Star Sports.

The bet looked sunk when the Aidan O'Brien-trained juvenile got trapped behind horses as stablemate Heavens Gate set sail for home inside the two-furlong pole, but jockey Ryan Moore switched across towards to the stands' rail and got motoring to fly home to win by three-quarters of a length.

Fairy Godmother was sent off at a starting price of 15-8, but the Brighton-based bookmaker laid the daughter of Night Of Thunder at 2-1, returning the punter £300,000 including their stake.

Tweeting a picture of the winning betting slip, Star Sports said: "More nightmare than fairytale. We just can't get them beat."

Head of PR Luke Tarr said: “When we saw Ryan Moore and Fairy Godmother finding all sorts of traffic, we thought we’d dodged a bullet after laying £100,000 on course at 2-1. However, Moore was not to be denied and got his filly up.

"It’s another winning big-stakes bet we’ve taken this week, having taken £100,000 at 13-8 on Auguste Rodin on Wednesday and £20,000 at 13-2 on Jayarebe yesterday. This week has been one of the toughest Royal Ascots in our history, but this is why we’re here, to take big bets, and we’ll be here tomorrow to do it all again.”

Star Sports were spared further pain after taking a £100,000 bet at 3-1 on Opera Singer, who finished second in the Coronation Stakes. Flynn Goward, the firm's managing director, who was on course, said: "We always say we like to be taking those big bets, but if you play with fire then you will get your fingers burned sometimes. We certainly did with Fairy Godmother.

"It's been a tough week. It's not a great place to be in when you're going through the Friday of Royal Ascot, but we'll keep taking the big bets."

Read this next:



South Western Railway issues apology after racegoers complain of 'barbaric' queues at Ascot station on Thursday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.