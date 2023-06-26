'He's got a big-horse mentality' - Portman eyes Stewards' Cup for Rumstar after mixing it with top sprinters at Ascot

Jonathan Portman hailed the fine effort of his 80-1 outsider Rumstar in the Commonwealth Cup and could now consider the Coral Stewards' Cup at Goodwood for his stable star.

Last season's Cornwallis winner was sixth in Newbury's Carnarvon Stakes on his reappearance before a fifth-place finish – beaten only two and a half lengths – in Friday's Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

He runs in the colours of Vincent Ward and is trained in Lambourn by Portman, who said: "I was very proud. We'd had a few hiccups in the spring so he was going to need his seasonal debut at Newbury and he had a penalty in that too.

"In spite of that, I thought he ran well there and we thought he'd outrun his odds at Ascot. He's very straightforward and has a great outlook and heart.

"I told everyone he'd outrun his odds. I never expected him to win, but it was a relief I didn't overface him and a relief he justified all the entries fees, which the owner won back in prize-money."

Jonathan Portman: delighted with Rumstar's fifth place in the Commonwealth Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Portman contemplated running Rumstar – the mount of Rob Hornby – in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes on Friday's Ascot card, and added: "It was a dilemma, but how many times do you get to run in a Group 1?

"I think we'll aim at the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury next month, but I wouldn't rule out a stiff five furlongs or an easy seven furlongs; he's versatile in that regard.

"I've often thought of the Stewards' Cup and I've got to decide on Tuesday if I enter him. It's an option and he's a tough little bugger. Some horses look small, train small and think small, but he's never let that stop him – he's got a big-horse mentality."

Portman enjoyed his best campaign judged on prize-money last season and was a Royal Ascot winner in 2013 when landing the Sandringham with Annecdote, while Mrs Danvers was a smart performer for the stable a few years later.

"I know finishing fifth is no cause for massive celebrations, but fifth in a Group 1 was great and it's nice to have a horse people can ring me up about," Portman said.

"It makes all the difference. The betting said he was a no-hoper, but I didn't think he was and everyone got a huge buzz just being involved. It's important and adds to the feelgood factor when everything else is pretty s****!"

